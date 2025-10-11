'SmackDown' takeaways: Surprise returns and twists kick off three days of WWE in Australia

Open Extended Reactions

The number of high-profile matches on this episode of "SmackDown" certainly made the card feel more like "Crown Jewel Night 1," and the Perth, Australia, crowd appreciated it.

The fans got surprising returns, twists and turns, including Shinsuke Nakamura returning to the ring for the first time since mid-June and Tama Tonga rejoining The MFT for the first time since Wrestlemania 41. Zelina Vega also climbed out of the RAC Center audience to influence the result of the Last Man Standing main event match between Aleister Black and Damian Priest.

Friday 'SmackDown' results

• Sami Zayn vs. Shinsuke Nakamura ends in a no-contest (Men's United States Championship • Stephanie Vaquer and Tiffany Stratton def. Giulia and Kiana James • The Wyatt Sicks def. The Street Profits (Tag Team Championship) • Aleister Black def. Damian Priest

A budding rivalry ignites the night

After weeks of buildup, we finally got a match between Black and Priest. The Last Man Standing designation means the match ends only when one wrestler cannot get up before the referee counts to 10, and the bout definitely delivered on its promise of endurance. Black won after his wife (and former NXT antagonist) Zelina Vega shifted through the crowd and climbed over a barricade to kneel in front of Priest, urging him to have mercy on her husband. Vega distracted Priest long enough for Black to ready a fireball that he threw into Priest's face, sending him crashing through a table.

This rivalry isn't over, and I'm glad because it was an entertaining match I'd love to see again. But where does the WWE go after a Last Man Standing match -- Hell in a Cell?

More 'SmackDown' takeaways

• Nakamura made a surprise return when he answered Zayn's open call to anyone who wanted to challenge for his United States Championship. Nakamura was controlling a terrific match when it was derailed by a masked man, who was Tama Tonga, returning after six months away. Suddenly, The MFT contingent of Tama Tonga, Tonga Loa, JC Mateo and Talla Tonga had the ring surrounded. They attacked Zayn and Nakamura as their leader, Solo Sikoa, looked on. Though the U.S. title open challenge has been a great vehicle to establish new stars (such as Je'Von Evans) and showcase highly entertaining matches, having a faction like The MFT involved means a different family member can challenge Zayn each week on "SmackDown" -- starting with Sikoa.

• The MFT weren't done. They confronted The Wyatt Sicks after Dexter Lumis and Joe Gacy successfully defended their Tag Team Championship against The Street Profits, who might not be a team much longer after losing to The Sicks again. MFT made it clear they have eyes on The Sicks -- a point WWE commentator Michael Cole stressed during the broadcast, saying, "I shudder to think what could happen if these two groups meet." A collision between these two factions could be a perfect Survivor Series match.

• Drew McIntyre attacked Jacob Fatu backstage after Fatu told Cody Rhodes he'd like a future world title shot, to which Rhodes replied, "Good." McIntyre vs. Fatu is great for both involved. For Fatu, a win over McIntyre, an indomitable WWE talent, will only further cement him in the world title conversation. McIntyre, on the other hand, is nearly untouchable and can be a world champion at any time.