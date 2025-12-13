How to watch John Cena's final WWE match tonight for free in the UK

WWE fans in the UK can watch John Cena's final match for free on Saturday night.
Cena will conclude his legendary career on Dec. 13 against Gunther at the Saturday Night's Main Event show.
It will be the last time that fans around the world will see Cena inside the wrestling ring. For those in the UK, you can watch him for free.
How to watch John Cena's last WWE match tonight
Saturday Night's Main Event is being streamed for free tonight on WWE's YouTube channel.
It begins at 1 a.m. UK time (in the early hours of Sunday Dec. 14).
You can also watch all of the fallout in the same place at 3 a.m. when WWE broadcast the Post-Show.
Saturday Night's Main Event was a regular in the 1980s and was brought back by WWE for a series of specials. None are more special than Cena's final match.
Saturday Night's Main Event match card
John Cena vs. Gunther
WWE Champion Cody Rhodes vs. NXT Champion Oba Femi
Bayley vs. Sol Ruca
AJ Styles & Dragon Lee (c) vs. Leon Slater and Je'Von Evans