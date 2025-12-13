How to watch John Cena's final WWE match tonight for free in the UK

Open Extended Reactions

John Cena is retiring from WWE tonight. Photo by JP Yim/Getty Images

WWE fans in the UK can watch John Cena's final match for free on Saturday night.

Cena will conclude his legendary career on Dec. 13 against Gunther at the Saturday Night's Main Event show.

It will be the last time that fans around the world will see Cena inside the wrestling ring. For those in the UK, you can watch him for free.

How to watch John Cena's last WWE match tonight

Saturday Night's Main Event is being streamed for free tonight on WWE's YouTube channel.

It begins at 1 a.m. UK time (in the early hours of Sunday Dec. 14).

You can also watch all of the fallout in the same place at 3 a.m. when WWE broadcast the Post-Show.

Saturday Night's Main Event was a regular in the 1980s and was brought back by WWE for a series of specials. None are more special than Cena's final match.

Saturday Night's Main Event match card