          ESPN's AFL predictions: Dees, Tigers set for flag tilt, experts unanimous on Coleman Medal winner

          8:13 PM GMT
          • ESPN staff

          It's that time of year where we look into our crystal balls and attempt to predict the AFL season ahead. Who will win the premiership? Who takes home Charlie? What are our BIG calls of the year?

          Our football experts have answered all of these questions, and many more, ahead of the 2023 home and away season.

          Rohan Connolly

          Premier: Western Bulldogs
          Runner-up: Richmond
          Biggest riser: Western Bulldogs
          Biggest slider: St Kilda
          Wooden Spoon: North Melbourne
          Brownlow Medal: Marcus Bontempelli
          Coleman Medal: Tom Lynch
          Rising Star: Harry Sheezel
          BIG call for the year: Tasmanian team's admission still won't be determined by the end of the season as the AFL continues to play politics over a new stadium to which there is considerable opposition.

          Jake Michaels

          Premier: Richmond
          Runner-up: Melbourne
          Biggest riser: Richmond
          Biggest slider: Collingwood
          Wooden Spoon: North Melbourne
          Brownlow Medal: Touk Miller
          Coleman Medal: Tom Lynch
          Rising Star: Will Ashcroft
          BIG call for the year: Shai Bolton and Dustin Martin combine for 100 goals as Richmond win another premiership

          Matt Walsh

          Premier: Melbourne
          Runner-up: Richmond
          Biggest riser: Western Bulldogs
          Biggest slider: Collingwood
          Wooden Spoon: North Melbourne
          Brownlow Medal: Christian Petracca
          Coleman Medal: Tom Lynch
          Rising Star: Will Ashcroft
          BIG call for the year: After a slow start to the year, Port Adelaide finally rip the band-aid off on Ken Hinkley's tenure come mid-year, but with no succession plan in place.

          Jarryd Barca

          Premier: Melbourne
          Runner-up: Richmond
          Biggest riser: Carlton
          Biggest slider: Geelong
          Wooden Spoon: Hawthorn
          Brownlow Medal: Marcus Bontempelli
          Coleman Medal: Tom Lynch
          Rising Star: Finn Callaghan
          BIG call for the year: Nat Fyfe thrives in new forward role, kicking 50+ goals on his way to a fourth All-Australian selection.

          Christian Joly (Champion Data)

          Premier: Brisbane
          Runner-up: Geelong
          Biggest riser: GWS
          Biggest slider: Hawthorn
          Wooden Spoon: North Melbourne
          Brownlow Medal: Lachie Neale
          Coleman Medal: Tom Lynch
          Rising Star: Will Ashcroft
          BIG call for the year: Errol Gulden to be selected in starting 18 of All-Australian side.

          Results:

          Premier: Melbourne (2), Richmond (1), Brisbane (1), Western Bulldogs (1)

          Runner-up: Richmond (3), Melbourne (1), Geelong (1)

          Biggest riser: Western Bulldogs (2), Richmond (1), Carlton (1), GWS (1)

          Biggest slider: Collingwood (2), Geelong (1), Hawthron (1), St Kilda (1)

          Wooden Spoon: North Melbourne (4), Hawthorn (1)

          Brownlow Medal: Marcus Bontempelli (2), Christian Petracca (1), Lachie Neale (1), Touk Miller (1)

          Coleman Medal: Tom Lynch (5)

          Rising Star: Will Ashcroft (3), Harry Sheezel (1), Finn Callaghan (1)