It's that time of year where we look into our crystal balls and attempt to predict the AFL season ahead. Who will win the premiership? Who takes home Charlie? What are our BIG calls of the year?

Our football experts have answered all of these questions, and many more, ahead of the 2023 home and away season.

Rohan Connolly

Premier: Western Bulldogs

Runner-up: Richmond

Biggest riser: Western Bulldogs

Biggest slider: St Kilda

Wooden Spoon: North Melbourne

Brownlow Medal: Marcus Bontempelli

Coleman Medal: Tom Lynch

Rising Star: Harry Sheezel

BIG call for the year: Tasmanian team's admission still won't be determined by the end of the season as the AFL continues to play politics over a new stadium to which there is considerable opposition.

Which team will be holding aloft the premiership cup come the end of the 2023 season? Photo by Daniel Pockett/AFL Photos/via Getty Images

Jake Michaels

Premier: Richmond

Runner-up: Melbourne

Biggest riser: Richmond

Biggest slider: Collingwood

Wooden Spoon: North Melbourne

Brownlow Medal: Touk Miller

Coleman Medal: Tom Lynch

Rising Star: Will Ashcroft

BIG call for the year: Shai Bolton and Dustin Martin combine for 100 goals as Richmond win another premiership

Matt Walsh

Premier: Melbourne

Runner-up: Richmond

Biggest riser: Western Bulldogs

Biggest slider: Collingwood

Wooden Spoon: North Melbourne

Brownlow Medal: Christian Petracca

Coleman Medal: Tom Lynch

Rising Star: Will Ashcroft

BIG call for the year: After a slow start to the year, Port Adelaide finally rip the band-aid off on Ken Hinkley's tenure come mid-year, but with no succession plan in place.

Jarryd Barca

Premier: Melbourne

Runner-up: Richmond

Biggest riser: Carlton

Biggest slider: Geelong

Wooden Spoon: Hawthorn

Brownlow Medal: Marcus Bontempelli

Coleman Medal: Tom Lynch

Rising Star: Finn Callaghan

BIG call for the year: Nat Fyfe thrives in new forward role, kicking 50+ goals on his way to a fourth All-Australian selection.

Christian Joly (Champion Data)

Premier: Brisbane

Runner-up: Geelong

Biggest riser: GWS

Biggest slider: Hawthorn

Wooden Spoon: North Melbourne

Brownlow Medal: Lachie Neale

Coleman Medal: Tom Lynch

Rising Star: Will Ashcroft

BIG call for the year: Errol Gulden to be selected in starting 18 of All-Australian side.

Errol Gulden is expected to have a breakout year. Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

Results:

Premier: Melbourne (2), Richmond (1), Brisbane (1), Western Bulldogs (1)

Runner-up: Richmond (3), Melbourne (1), Geelong (1)

Biggest riser: Western Bulldogs (2), Richmond (1), Carlton (1), GWS (1)

Biggest slider: Collingwood (2), Geelong (1), Hawthron (1), St Kilda (1)

Wooden Spoon: North Melbourne (4), Hawthorn (1)

Brownlow Medal: Marcus Bontempelli (2), Christian Petracca (1), Lachie Neale (1), Touk Miller (1)

Coleman Medal: Tom Lynch (5)

Rising Star: Will Ashcroft (3), Harry Sheezel (1), Finn Callaghan (1)