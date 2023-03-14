It's that time of year where we look into our crystal balls and attempt to predict the AFL season ahead. Who will win the premiership? Who takes home Charlie? What are our BIG calls of the year?
Our football experts have answered all of these questions, and many more, ahead of the 2023 home and away season.
Rohan Connolly
Premier: Western Bulldogs
Runner-up: Richmond
Biggest riser: Western Bulldogs
Biggest slider: St Kilda
Wooden Spoon: North Melbourne
Brownlow Medal: Marcus Bontempelli
Coleman Medal: Tom Lynch
Rising Star: Harry Sheezel
BIG call for the year: Tasmanian team's admission still won't be determined by the end of the season as the AFL continues to play politics over a new stadium to which there is considerable opposition.
Jake Michaels
Premier: Richmond
Runner-up: Melbourne
Biggest riser: Richmond
Biggest slider: Collingwood
Wooden Spoon: North Melbourne
Brownlow Medal: Touk Miller
Coleman Medal: Tom Lynch
Rising Star: Will Ashcroft
BIG call for the year: Shai Bolton and Dustin Martin combine for 100 goals as Richmond win another premiership
Matt Walsh
Premier: Melbourne
Runner-up: Richmond
Biggest riser: Western Bulldogs
Biggest slider: Collingwood
Wooden Spoon: North Melbourne
Brownlow Medal: Christian Petracca
Coleman Medal: Tom Lynch
Rising Star: Will Ashcroft
BIG call for the year: After a slow start to the year, Port Adelaide finally rip the band-aid off on Ken Hinkley's tenure come mid-year, but with no succession plan in place.
Jarryd Barca
Premier: Melbourne
Runner-up: Richmond
Biggest riser: Carlton
Biggest slider: Geelong
Wooden Spoon: Hawthorn
Brownlow Medal: Marcus Bontempelli
Coleman Medal: Tom Lynch
Rising Star: Finn Callaghan
BIG call for the year: Nat Fyfe thrives in new forward role, kicking 50+ goals on his way to a fourth All-Australian selection.
Christian Joly (Champion Data)
Premier: Brisbane
Runner-up: Geelong
Biggest riser: GWS
Biggest slider: Hawthorn
Wooden Spoon: North Melbourne
Brownlow Medal: Lachie Neale
Coleman Medal: Tom Lynch
Rising Star: Will Ashcroft
BIG call for the year: Errol Gulden to be selected in starting 18 of All-Australian side.
Results:
Premier: Melbourne (2), Richmond (1), Brisbane (1), Western Bulldogs (1)
Runner-up: Richmond (3), Melbourne (1), Geelong (1)
Biggest riser: Western Bulldogs (2), Richmond (1), Carlton (1), GWS (1)
Biggest slider: Collingwood (2), Geelong (1), Hawthron (1), St Kilda (1)
Wooden Spoon: North Melbourne (4), Hawthorn (1)
Brownlow Medal: Marcus Bontempelli (2), Christian Petracca (1), Lachie Neale (1), Touk Miller (1)
Coleman Medal: Tom Lynch (5)
Rising Star: Will Ashcroft (3), Harry Sheezel (1), Finn Callaghan (1)