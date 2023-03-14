The Footyology podcast discuss the AFL's decision to make changes to the concussion protocol with legal action on the horizon. (0:59)

Dozens of former AFL players have launched a class action lawsuit against the league, seeking compensation for the damage caused by concussions sustained throughout their playing careers.

The action, filed in the Supreme Court of Victoria by Margalit Injury Lawyers on Tuesday, was lodged on behalf of more than 60 former players who are seeking compensation for ongoing pain, side effects, medical expenses, and other expenses as a result of head knocks sustained throughout their careers.

Two-time Geelong premiership player Max Rooke is the lead plaintiff, and in a statement released on Tuesday, Margalit Injury Lawyers said the 135-game veteran has suffered "permament, life-altering injuries ... due to the negligence of the AFL.

"The injuries suffered by this group of former AFL players, as a direct result of the concussions sustained while playing Aussie rules, has had a devastating impact on their lives and the lives of their loved ones,'' the firm's managing principal, Michel Margalit said.

"Some of the players who have joined this landmark class action have never been able to hold down a job after leaving the AFL."

Max Rooke being helped from the ground in 2006. Robert Cianflone/Getty Images

The class action comes not long after former Bulldogs player and premiership star Liam Picken announced legal action of his own, alleging both the AFL and the Western Bulldogs are responsible for ongoing health problems as a result of concussions sustained throughout his career.

Earlier on Tuesday, the AFL released its own updated rules and regulations pertaining to concussions and head knocks suffered on the field, with players at all levels now expected to follow the AFL lead in ensuring concussed players do not play for 12 days following any concussion incident.