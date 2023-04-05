Collingwood star Jack Crisp is being investigated after a video full of crude images appeared on social media.

The Magpies on Wednesday night confirmed they were aware of the video of Crisp circulating online.

"The club has been in contact with the AFL and will work through the situation before providing a further update," a club statement read.

The video shows a person scrolling through several screenshots of Snapchats, many clearly showing Crisp's bearded face.

Several of the photos appear to show illicit substances.

Photo by Michael Willson/AFL Photos via Getty Images

The last two images are explicit and shows a man standing, but his face is not visible.

It's not known how old the content is or whether those graphic images are of Crisp.

Collingwood were forced to deal with a drugs scandal involving young gun Jack Ginnivan during the pre-season.

Ginnivan was banned for the first two rounds of the season after being filmed taking an illicit substance in the cubicle of a nightclub.

Crisp has played an extraordinary 191 consecutive games dating back to round 18, 2014 when he played for the Brisbane Lions.

The games streak is comfortably the most by a current player, well ahead of Melbourne star Christian Petracca (110).

Undefeated Collingwood will tackle the under-fire Brisbane Lions at the Gabba in an intriguing clash on Thursday night.