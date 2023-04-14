Six-goal Papley stars as Sydney steamroll Richmond

Sydney livewire Tom Papley has booted six goals in a 44-point AFL trouncing of Richmond which leaves the Tigers sinking into a deep hole.

Papley's career-high scoring feat was instrumental in Sydney's 18.14 (122) to 11.12 (78) triumph in their Friday night Gather Round fixture at Adelaide Oval.

The Swans led by 28 points early in the third term before the Tigers rallied to creep within six points.

But Sydney finished with a Papley-propelled flourish, booting the last five goals to secure a third win of the season.

Papley's career-high scoring feat was instrumental in Sydney's win over the Tigers. James Elsby/AFL Photos via Getty Images

Richmond are in strife with just a solitary win and a next-up date with flag fancies Melbourne.

Sydney's Nick Blakey covered the loss of injured tall defenders Paddy McCartin and Tom McCartin with aplomb, collecting a team-high 29 disposals.

Chad Warner (26 disposals, one goal), backman Jake Lloyd (26 touches), Errol Gulden (25 possessions) were also prominent while all of Papley's half-dozen strikes came in the second half.

Swan Joel Amartey kicked two first-quarter majors before straining a hamstring while teammate Isaac Heeney slotted two goals.

Richmond spearhead Jack Riewoldt (four goals) was an attacking threat and teammates Liam Baker (35 touches), Jacob Hopper (32) and Tim Taranto (34) were busy.

The Swans started brightly to lead 4.4 to 2.2 at quarter-time before Amartey's game ended a minute into the second stanza when he hobbled off with a left hamstring injury.

Sydney soon experienced more bad luck: a Lloyd long-shot was denied a goal when replays showed the ball flicked a flapping piece of advertising cloth on a goal post which wasn't tied down properly.

The Swans managed three goals - including one from AFL debutant Corey Warner - to Richmond's one for the quarter and were 21 points up at halftime, 7.5 to 3.8.

The Swans skipped 28 points clear two minutes into the third term before a Richmond revival.

The Tigers kicked five of the next seven goals - Sydney's two in that period were Papley stunners: a brilliant roving goal followed by a running bomb.

Richmond snuck within six points and trailed by seven at the last change after scoring seven goals to four in a quarter which finished with a flashpoint.

Tiger Shai Bolton was penalised for a dangerous kick-in-danger near Errol Gulden, who pushed the Richmond star - Bolton responded with a swinging strike which, fortunately for him, only landed on the Swan's shoulder.

Papley then again took centre stage in the last quarter with three more goals as Sydney powered to victory.