AFL Draft Power Rankings: The top 50 prospects in 2023

ESPN has released its final AFL Draft power rankings for 2023, extended to include the best 50 prospects from across the country.
Atop the perch sits Harley Reid, the consensus number one prospect for 18 months now. Reid will hear his name called first on the highly-anticipated night of November 20, when the first round is completed. Tuesday's November 21 will hold the remainder of the national draft, with the rookie draft on Wednesday.
The first round could be extended to as many as 27 picks, with three Gold Coast Academy players, plus Hawks and Dogs father-sons expecting to hear their names read out. Around 60 picks are expected in the national draft, with a strong top 12 making way for an even mix that have split club recruiters.
Amongst the talent in this year's edition are 11 prospects from the championship-winning Allies, including four Suns Academy prospects and four Tasmanians in the top 20. Twelve prospects have come through the Vic Country program, 11 from Vic Metro, while eight come from Western Australia and there are five South Australians. Another three prospects weren't given an opportunity at the National Championships, but have exploded in the second half of the year to rocket into draft calculations.
Back-to-back premiers the Sandringham Dragons boast seven of the top 50 names, headlined by Larke Medallist Ryley Sanders.
These are the 50 names you need to know in the 2023 AFL Draft, as ESPN unveils its official top 50 power rankings.
1. Harley Reid
Bendigo Pioneers/Vic Country
MID, 187cm, 85kg
Talent League: 6 games, 18.5 disposals, 2.0 goals
The most powerful midfielder to come through the junior ranks in recent years, Reid has solidified his credentials in a dominant top-age year. In his bottom-age campaign he earned All Australian honours for Vic Country as an intercept defender and in 2023 he continued on his trajectory, playing as a game-wrecker in the forward 50 and then dictating play with composure at centre bounces. Reid has all the makings of a generational forward-half midfielder with his aggression, explosive traits and professionalism.
Draft range: 1
2. Jed Walter (SUNS Academy)
SUNS Academy/Allies
FWD, 194cm, 97kg
Talent League: 4 games, 18.2 disposals, 4.5 goals
The premier key forward of the draft is Walter, a behemoth with aerial prowess and a rounded defensive game. His straight line speed defies his size, helping to create separation on the lead and enable his elite ground-level pressure. It's the full package that makes Walter a match-up nightmare and the perfect partner to Ben King on the Gold Coast.
Draft range: 2-3
3. Colby McKercher
Tasmania Devils/Allies
MID, 181cm, 73kg
Talent League: 9 games, 29.4 disposals, 1.3 goals
A midfield maestro with creativity and skill in abundance, McKercher's high-level consistency places him as the best pure midfielder in the pool. The Launceston native swoops on loose balls with an elite turn of pace that helps him exit congestion, and he links play together with a sharp left boot.
Draft range: 2-5
4. Zane Duursma
Gippsland Power/Vic Country
FWD/MID, 189cm, 79kg
Talent League: 12 games, 19.3 disposals, 2.8 goals
Duursma is a forward line dazzler, flying through packs and exiting with ball in hand, impossible to catch with evasiveness akin to Power star Connor Rozee. His speed and dare, combined with elite skills at full flight make him a nightmare match-up. Duursma is a forward-half gamewinner with best-in-draft upside thanks to his athletic profile and goalkicking mastery.
Draft range: 2-5
5. Nate Caddy
Northern Knights/Vic Metro
FWD/MID, 193cm, 88kg
Talent League: 9 games, 16.3 disposals, 2.7 goals
Caddy is a brutish key forward with elite contested marking proficiency and a unique ground-level game. His stints on-ball are eye-catching, but it's his forward 50 aerial work that will see him drafted in the top 10. Caddy clunks grabs on the lead and crashes packs with real ferocity. He then butters up and gets involved on the deck with good hands below his knees.
Draft range: 5-10
6. Dan Curtin
Claremont/Western Australia
DEF, 197cm, 95kg
WAFL: 6 games, 16.5 disposals, 4.0 marks
An intercepting defender that always seems in control, Curtin reads the flight of the ball beautifully and can kickstart transition with tidy disposal off his left boot. He played on-ball and looked at home for WA, and has been swung forward at times to great effect. Curtin is a pure footballer that could end up at either end of the ground at the next level.
Draft range: 4-10
7. Ryley Sanders (North Melbourne NGA)
Sandringham Dragons/Allies
MID, 186cm, 85kg
Talent League: 9 games, 30.6 disposals, 7.0 clearances
The premier contested midfielder is Sanders, who uses his strength and clean hands to rip the ball out of stoppages and rack up possessions. He rounded out his game well this season, improving his running capacity and hitting the scoreboard. Sanders isn't a consistently good kick and doesn't have the tricks of others, but his dogged determination at the coalface is supreme. North can only match a bid outside the top 40, but Sanders will go in the top 10 of the draft.
Draft range: 4-10
8. Ethan Read (SUNS Academy)
SUNS Academy/Allies
RUC, 202cm, 92kg
Talent League: 4 games, 20.0 disposals, 6.0 marks
Read is football's next unicorn, a 202-centimetre ruckman that can play as an extra midfielder and run like the wind. His 5:56 minute 2km at the combine was good for third place across the pool, highlighting his capacity to get from contest to contest and outwork his opponent. Read has already shown his acumen in the VFL, and despite his slender frame could play senior football in attack or defence as early as next season.
Draft range: 6-12
9. Connor O'Sullivan
Murray Bushrangers/Allies
DEF/FWD, 198cm, 92kg
Talent League: 9 games, 20.4 disposals, 7.0 marks
O'Sullivan is a mountainous pillar in defence, able to beat his forward with strength and positioning. His best asset is his intercept marking with strong hands (he averaged the second-most marks in the CTL) and good reading of the play, but he also gets involved in transition and has shown flashes up forward and on-ball. O'Sullivan has the physique that will allow him to step up to AFL level in 2024.
Draft range: 8-15
10. Nick Watson
Eastern Ranges/Vic Metro
FWD, 170cm, 66kg
Talent League: 9 games, 20.0 disposals, 1.1 goals
The 'Wizard' Watson boasts freakish attributes in the forward 50, using his speed and smarts to sniff out goals in a variety of ways. The diminutive figure plays well above his height with incredible aerial exploits, but wasn't able to make his presence felt when run through the middle and at halfback. However, Watson immediately adds excitement to any list in the competition with his incredible goal nous.
Draft range: 4-6
11. Darcy Wilson
Murray Bushrangers/Vic Country
MID, 186cm, 74kg
Talent League: 11 games, 25.4 disposals, 1.5 goals
Wilson's best traits are his speed-endurance blend, which were confirmed with a 5:52 2km time trial and 3:05 second 20m sprint. He's an outside accumulator that gets the absolute best out of himself, whether it's on a wing or at half forward. Wilson hits the scoreboard, is reliable with ball in hand and suits the modern game to a tee.
Draft range: 10-15
12. Jake Rogers (SUNS Academy)
SUNS Academy/Allies
MID, 170cm, 68kg
Talent League: 4 games, 25.5 disposals, 7.0 clearances
Rogers rounds out the three top-end academy talents for the Suns, a diminutive midfielder with zip and defensive tenacity. He's a clearance machine under packs and can burst out of congestion to find targets in the forward 50. Rogers will start his career as a small forward, an area of the ground he's struggled in to date.
Draft range: 10-20
13. Arie Schoenmaker
Tasmania Devils/Allies
DEF/MID, 194cm, 89kg
Talent League: 8 games, 27.0 disposals, 5.9 marks
Schoenmaker is the best kick in the draft, effortlessly launching it 60 metres when he wheels onto his left foot out of defence. He has the size to impact as a third tall and the running capacity to play further up the ground, as shown in his performances on the wing for the Allies. Schoenmaker averaged six more kicks than any other player in the Coates Talent League, with his professionalism and maturity elevating throughout the year.
Draft range: 20-30
14. George Stevens
GWV Rebels/Vic Country
MID/DEF, 189cm, 84kg
Talent League: 13 games, 28.8 disposals, 7.0 clearances
Stevens is a polarising player in this draft - He doesn't burst from contest and isn't flashy. But he's an elite ball-winner and decision-maker, plus can bite off corridor kicks with reliable ball use in space. His athleticism is peripheral to these traits as an inside midfielder, and clubs know his leadership and professionalism are top notch after rehabbing a torn ACL last season and returning to captain the AFL Academy.
Draft range: 20-40
15. Jordan Croft (Western Bulldogs F/S)
Calder Cannons/Vic Metro
FWD, 200cm, 81kg
Talent League: 11 games, 10.2 disposals, 2.1 goals
Croft is a super athlete, flying high and showing off superb acceleration on the lead. He's a nightmare match-up because of these traits as a 200-centimetre key forward who can also run a six-minute 2km. It's another exciting tall selection for the Dogs under the father-son rule; they may look to utilise Croft in defence where he played football prior to 2023.
Draft range: 10-20
16. Lance Collard (West Coast NGA)
Subiaco/Western Australia
FWD, 185cm, 70kg
WAFL Colts: 11 games, 11.5 disposals, 2.9 goals
A late riser after a quiet national championships, Collard kicked 10 goals from his two finals to put his name in first round contention. His dazzling speed and evasiveness was reflected in a brilliant draft combine. Collard is a quintessential small forward with his goal sense and dash, bearing similarities to Bobby Hill in the way he plays. The Eagles have no chance of matching a bid for the draft bolter.
Draft range: 15-25
17. Ollie Murphy
Sandringham Dragons/Vic Metro
DEF, 200cm, 85kg
Talent League: 9 games, 10.1 disposals, 4.2 marks
Vic Metro's carnival MVP was Murphy, a resolute key defender with the height and attributes to develop into the number-one man down back for an AFL side. He has great defensive instincts in his positioning and reading of the play, but doesn't have speed and needs to build his strength before making the jump.
Draft range: 15-25
18. Koltyn Tholstrup
Subiaco/Western Australia
FWD/MID, 188cm, 80kg
WAFL: 10 games, 11.0 disposals, 0.7 goals
Tholstrup's physicality and x-factor makes him unique in this pool, playing as a high half forward in the WAFL and acclimating to the bigger bodies well. He has a huge work rate and has a presence similar to Cam Zurhaar on the field. Tholstrup is also an elite athlete that can be moulded into anything by an AFL club.
Draft range: 18-26
19. Caleb Windsor
Eastern Ranges/Vic Metro
MID, 185cm, 74kg
Talent League: 16 games, 19.4 disposals, 4.2 marks
Windsor is a speed demon on the edge of packs, adept at tucking the ball under his arm and moving the chains with dare. He's a neat kick and found a happy knack kicking goals late in the year. Windsor is damaging with ball in hand but still needs to round out his contested game.
Draft range: 8-13
20. James Leake
Tasmanian Devils/Allies
DEF/FWD, 188cm, 75kg
Talent League: 11 games, 16.1 disposals, 1.5 goals
A pure footballer who can play as a third tall at either end, Leake is another Apple Isle star with tremendous AFL traits. His marking is elite and he has great instincts around the ball. Leake hasn't shown ability through the middle and doesn't have the size to play as a genuine tall, but his competitiveness and skill will hold him in good stead.
Draft range: 6-12
21. Riley Hardeman
Swan Districts/Western Australia
DEF, 188cm, 80kg
Talent League: WAFL Colts: 7 games, 22.1 disposals, 4.9 tackles
Hardeman is a classy defensive-minded halfback that has the size to impact in the air and at ground-level. He was one of WA's best performers at the carnival in a tough campaign. Hardeman is a leader for club and state, and showed his offensive weapons with a penetrating left foot and run out of defence all year.
Draft range: 15-25
22. Will McCabe (Hawthorn F/S)
Central District/South Australia
DEF/FWD, 197cm, 81kg
SANFL U18s: 9 games, 21.8 disposals, 5.9 marks
McCabe's athleticism at either end of the ground is a sight, and has the ability to kickstart transition with a bounding gait. His energy and willingness to get involved up the ground is rare for his size. McCabe comes at a good time for Hawthorn as a father-son given their lack of key position depth.
Draft range: 15-25
23. Archie Roberts
Sandringham Dragons/Vic Metro
DEF, 184cm, 77kg
Talent League: 9 games, 20.9 disposals, 3.7 marks
Roberts was part of Haileybury's APS triumph and went on to win a premiership with the Dragons as well. He ran the 20m sprint in 3:08 seconds and loves to tuck the ball under his arm and stream out of defence. His tidy skills and lockdown ability makes him a high-floor prospect.
Draft range: 20-30
24. Caiden Cleary (Swans Academy)
Swans Academy/Allies
MID, 180cm, 78kg
Talent League: 4 games, 27.0 disposals, 6.5 clearances
The best tackler in the draft is Cleary, who will add to a lineage of strong tacklers for the Swans. He's an an-and-under midfielder that gets to a lot of stoppages and wins a lot of ball. Cleary has neat disposal and an elite level of professionalism having been in the Swans Academy for half a decade.
Draft range: 25-40
25. Zane Zakostelsky
Claremont/Western Australia
DEF/RUCK, 196cm, 90kg
WAFL Colts: 13 games, 14.8 disposals, 14.0 hitouts
The rate of development for Zakostelsky this year was eye-catching, moving from an athletic project to a premiership ruckman in the Colts. He has an elite jump to go with a speed-endurance blend which is tantalising at his size. Zakostelsky's disposal and game feel still has a ways to come, but he's only made the switch to football from basketball in recent years and his rate of development could see him picked on the first night.
Draft range: 20-30
26. Luamon Lual (Western Bulldogs NGA)
GWV Rebels/Vic Country
DEF, 181cm, 71kg
Talent League: 14 games, 17.9 disposals, 3.6 tackles
Lual has had a terrific campaign for the Rebels, showing off defensive versatility and competitiveness. He has a good athletic base and tidy disposal, not trying to bite off too much but still offering lots with the ball. The Dogs will be hoping Lual slides past pick 40 so they can match a bid on their NGA star.
Draft range: 25-35
27. Cooper Simpson
Dandenong Stingrays/Vic Country
MID, 181cm, 79kg
Talent League: 8 games, 21.5 disposals, 0.8 goals
Stingrays co-captain Cooper Simpson is an ultra explosive centre bounce midfielder. His first two steps are lightning and he has quick hands to get out of danger, plus a penetrating kick and the ability to hit the scoreboard. Simpson fell down the pecking order of midfielders this year with injury costing him a big chunk of the season, but he returned late in the piece and should hear his name called in the national draft. His upside is superb as a damaging inside accumulator.
Draft range: 30-50
28. Tew Jiath (Hawthorn NGA)
Gippsland Power
DEF, 187cm, 71kg
Talent League: 10 games, 17.7 disposals, 3.5 marks
The younger brother of Changkuoth, Tew Jiath is a Hawthorn NGA player but has played himself inside the best 40 prospects in the land, so may not make it to be matched by the Hawks past pick 40. He bounds out of defence with an effortless gait and uses the ball effectively, going at 80% by foot.
Draft range: 30-40
29. Harry DeMattia
Dandenong Stingrays/Vic Country
MID, 184cm, 77kg
Talent League: 11 games, 19.0 disposals, 4.8 tackles
DeMattia's speed and endurance blend makes him an exciting prospect, running the 20m sprint in three seconds. The midfielder has played some of his best football off halfback and he operates really well in space, but has some question marks over his forward-half nous and ball use under pressure. After choosing footy over a promising cricketing career, DeMattia is set to be taken on the first night.
Draft range: 15-25
30. Archer Reid
Gippsland Power/Vic Country
FWD, 203cm, 93kg
Talent League: 11 games, 13.5 disposals, 1.5 goals
Reid has all the tools to be a star at the next level, with his height, aerobic capacity and safe hands. He's also had a strong backend of the year, but he hasn't quite shown an ability to be a first-choice ruckman or the number-one target in the forward line. The ceiling remains very high for the brother of Essendon's Zach.
Draft range: 20-35
31. Taylor Goad
South Adelaide/South Australia
RUCK, 205cm, 90kg
SANFL U18s: 10.4 disposals, 20 hitouts
The highlight of the combine was Taylor Goad's 20m sprint, twice going under three seconds with a 2.97. His first few steps at 205cm are exceptional, bursting out of the blocks and it translates to parts of his game where he exits the contest quicker than everyone else. Goad took three contested marks in the SANFL Grand Final for South Adelaide and his rate of development has been exceptional.
Draft range: 25-40
32. Will Green
Northern Knights/Vic Metro
RUC, 204cm, 89kg
Talent League: 13 games, 11.3 disposals, 22.8 hitouts
A ruckman with terrific hands and a healthy appetite for the contest, Green has developed well this year and is a first round fancy. His soft hands in the ruck are the best in the pool and he has the aerobic base to beat his opponent around the ground.
Draft range: 15-30
33. Ashton Moir
Glenelg/South Australia
FWD, 187cm, 85kg
SANFL U18s: 6 games, 12.5 disposals, 2.2 goals
Moir had a tough campaign with illness and a hip issue robbing the talented forward of any consistency. He still kicked goals for club and state, showing his beautiful action off both feet and ability to twist out of trouble. Moir's ceiling is incredibly high for this stage of the draft, but his inability to play outside of the forward 50 could see him fall.
Draft range: 30-50
34. Mitch Edwards (Fremantle NGA)
Peel Thunder/Western Australia
RUCK, 207cm, 90kg
WAFL Reserves: 5 games, 8.8 disposals, 20 hitouts
Edwards is a huge ruckman that has monstered his opponents at junior level. In the reserves he found his level and really improved his contested work. His size allows him to win a lot of taps and he's a great mark of the footy around the ground. Fremantle will be hoping Edwards gets through to a stage where they can match a bid on him.
Draft range: 30-40
35. Will Graham (SUNS Academy)
SUNS Academy/Allies
MID/DEF, 186cm, 81kg
Talent League: 5 games, 19.4 disposals, 3.4 marks
The forgotten fourth of the Suns Academy haul is the ultra-athletic Graham, who has played off halfback and through the midfield. He has power and makes good decisions with ball in hand, but is sometimes let down by his disposal.
Draft range: 30-40
36. Angus Hastie
Geelong Falcons/Vic Country
DEF, 190cm, 74kg
Talent League: 13 games, 20.0 disposals, 4.6 marks
Offering lightning acceleration off halfback, Hastie is the Geelong Falcons' best draft product this year. He takes the game on at every opportunity and has found consistency in his kicking at high speed. Hastie has traits recruiters love, but needs to prove his defensive ability at the next level - that should come as he builds size on his 190cm frame.
Draft range: 25-40
37. Koen Sanchez
East Fremantle/Western Australia
FWD/MID, 178cm, 71kg
WAFL Colts: 6 games, 25.3 disposals, 4.2 marks
Sanchez is zippy and energetic, proving a disruptor defensively as a small forward and also hitting the scoreboard. He's spent most of his year as a midfielder where he finds the footy in abundance and takes ground with his legs, but he'll start his career in the forward 50 as a speedy small.
Draft range: 30-50
38. Charlie Edwards
Sandringham Dragons
MID, 191cm, 85kg
Talent League: 12 games, 17.1 disposals, 2.8 tackles
Edwards has shown flashes of an awesome upside, with his athletic profile giving him a platform to become a great midfielder. He has endurance and won a premiership with the Dragons as an integral piece. His issues come with his decision-making with ball in hand, and he hasn't shown much positional versatility to date. Edwards didn't feature for Vic Metro but his improvement towards the end of the year was great.
Draft range: 15-25
39. Phoenix Gothard
Murray Bushrangers/Allies
FWD, 178cm, 72kg
Talent League: 10 games, 15.9 disposals, 0.9 goals
One of the standout Allies this year was Gothard, a small forward that brings great pressure around the ball. He has zip and is a real competitor despite his smaller frame, taking the game on with dare and hitting the scoreboard with his speed out the back.
Draft range: 25-40
40. Joel Freijah
GWV Rebels/Vic Country
MID/FWD, 190cm, 88kg
Talent League: 14 games, 19.6 disposals, 0.9 goals
Freijah is a smooth-moving outside midfielder with nice hands and ability to hurt the opposition forward of centre. He's shifty and aggressive, and is the type of player that could explode in a professional environment given his firepower and size.
Draft range: 30-50
41. Logan Morris
Western Jets/Vic Metro
FWD, 191cm, 90kg
Talent League: 10 games, 11.7 disposals, 3.0 goals
Morris has been one of this year's great goal-kickers, working brilliantly on the lead and taking advantage of the opportunities that come his way. He has brilliant hands and a nice set shot routine, but lacks the size to be a genuine key forward at the next level.
Draft range: 30-50
42. Kade De La Rue
Dandenong Stingrays/Vic Country
FWD, 183cm, 79kg
Talent League: 8 games, 20.5 disposals, 0.7 goals
De La Rue is a smart and agile forward offering great decision-making with ball in hand. His football IQ is what sets him apart from the other mid-forwards in the draft, able to create opportunities for his teammates with skill and class.
Draft range: 40-60
43. Jack Delean
South Adelaide, South Australia
FWD, 181cm, 77kg
SANFL U18s: 13 games, 11.2 disposals, 2.9 goals
A crafty forward with some aerial tricks, Delean has kicked bags of goals all year and is cemented in the draft frame. His best is a joy to watch, creating chances in the air and at ground level and then forcing defenders into mistakes with his smarts around the contest.
Draft range: 40-60
44. Wil Dawson
Gippsland Power/Vic Country
DEF, 200cm, 86kg
Talent League: 13 games, 9.8 disposals, 3.5 marks
Dawson is a big key defensive prospect with unique traits. He is brilliant below his knees for his size and has great success in one-on-ones, but lacks the speed and development of other talls in the draft. He's a project player that has shown promise all over the ground, and one that a club will be keen to take on.
Draft range: 35-50
45. Luke Lloyd
Sandringham Dragons
FWD, 193cm, 84kg
Talent League: 11 games, 13.0 disposals, 1.9 goals
Lloyd has elevated his standing this year to be a draft fancy, maximising his game and kicking bags of goals. His football IQ is elite, getting to the drop of the ball and finding space where other talls don't, and he rarely wastes an opportunity in front of goal. Lloyd's size will be a concern at the next level but he's a pure footballer.
Draft range: 40-60
46. Will Patton
West Adelaide/South Australia
DEF, 192cm, 79kg
SANFL U18s: 5 games, 11.2 disposals, 2.4 marks
Patton has pedigree, having featured for the AFL Academy as a key defensive presence and turning out for SA over two years. He's a defensive-minded backman that can play on a variety of forwards, but doesn't quite have the size to become a full back at the next level.
Draft range: 40-60
47. Harvey Johnstone
Sandringham Dragons/Vic Metro
FWD, 183cm, 79kg
Talent League: 13 games, 17.5 disposals, 0.5 goals
A midfielder-forward with a lovely sidestep, Johnstone has had a consistent top-age campaign culminating in the Talent League premiership. He always has time on his side thanks to brilliant evasiveness, and he makes good decisions with ball in hand.
Draft range: 40-60
48. Clay Hall
Peel Thunder/Western Australia
MID, 189cm, 87kg
WAFL: 9 games, 18.6 disposals, 3.1 tackles
A tough inside ball-winner, Hall produced a great campaign for WA as their premier midfielder and slotted into Peel's senior side. He made history being the first WAFL father-son pairing when he played for Peel with his father Derek last season. Hall has an appetite for the contest and links play together by hand with running power, but questions remain of his versatility and disposal on the outside of contests.
Draft range: 40-60
49. Vigo Visentini
Sandringham Dragons/Vic Metro
RUCK, 204cm, 99kg
Talent League: 11 games, 12.0 disposals, 20.6 hitouts
Visentini could make it ruckman brothers in the AFL, with his development this year impressing clubs and giving him a chance to be taken in the national draft. His hands are soft in the contest and his competitiveness is a standout in the ruck. He needs to become a better player around the ground, but there's second round interest in Visentini.
Draft range: 40-60
50. Nathan Philactides
Oakleigh Chargers/Vic Metro
DEF, 179cm, 80kg
Talent League: 11 games, 17.8 disposals, 2.5 marks
With pace to burn and real aggression in the way he plays, Philactides is an excitement machine off halfback. He's struggled to find consistency in a poor Chargers side this year and couldn't influence the play in his taste of VFL action, but his speed is a real weapon that should see him get an opportunity.
Draft range: 40-60