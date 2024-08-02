Suns' road hoodoo continues after defeat to Eagles

Open Extended Reactions

Gold Coast's finals hopes are over after their road hoodoo continued with a 10-point loss to West Coast at Optus Stadium.

The Suns led by 23 points early in the third quarter and still held a two-point edge with just over three minutes remaining in Friday night's AFL match.

But in a dramatic finish, West Coast co-captain Liam Duggan nailed a snap from a ruck contest before Jamie Cripps converted an inside-out banana from the pocket to seal the 15.7 (97) to 13.9 (87) victory in front of 38,671 delirious fans.

The result extended Gold Coast's losing streak on the road to a club-record 16 matches.

Even more importantly, it means their finals hopes are over, with their 9-11 record leaving them too far behind the top eight with only three matches remaining.

Eagles forward Jake Waterman kicked a game-high four goals, while Tim Kelly (29 disposals and eight clearances) and Elliot Yeo (26 disposals, five clearances, 621m gained) were influential.

Although his numbers weren't huge, Harley Reid was a physical force throughout the match, finishing with 17 disposals, four clearances and six tackles.

Eagles defender Jeremy McGovern was a rock in defence.

Suns forward Ben King overcame some goalkicking yips to finish with three goals, while Ben Long and surprise forward Mac Andrew also kicked three goals.

The opening quarter was a bruising affair that left multiple players requiring medical treatment.

West Coast captain Oscar Allen went down to the rooms for what appeared to be a dislocated finger.

West Coast Eagles players celebrate a goal during their Round 21 AFL win over Gold Coast Will Russell/AFL Photos via Getty Images

Suns midfielder Sam Flanders required strapping around his face after being left with a bloodied nose in a clash of heads with Jake Waterman.

King kicked two early behinds before being left bloodied and checking all of his teeth were in place after being crunched in a big marking contest.

The star forward was taken off for a concussion test but was cleared to return for the start of the second term.

Eagles defender Harry Edwards, who was flattened in the same marking contest, played on before being subbed off at quarter time with concussion.

Andrew kicked two goals in the first quarter to give his side a seven-point lead at the break.

The second quarter was an error-riddled affair, but a third goal to Andrew late in the term and a Jarrod Witts major after the siren from a tight angle gave the Suns a 17-point edge at the long break.

That margin edged out to 23 early in the third, but West Coast snatched the lead with four straight goals, including two to four-game forward Tyrell Dewar.

The Suns replied with three kick goals, but a Jack Darling intercept that set up a snap to Waterman on the three-quarter time siren reduced the margin back to nine points.

The final quarter was an intense affair as both sides threw everything at the contest.

Duggan's floating snap with three minutes remaining gave West Coast the lead, before Cripps produced some magic near the pocket to secure victory.