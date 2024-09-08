Open Extended Reactions

Key Hawthorn defender Sam Frost will miss the rest of the Hawks' AFL finals charge after suffering a foot injury in the rousing win against the Western Bulldogs.

Frost played an important role in curbing the Bulldogs' dangerous forwards in the 37-point elimination final win at the MCG on Friday night.

But the 31-year-old hobbled from the field late in the last quarter, with scans revealing bone stress in his foot.

"Unfortunately, the scans have confirmed that Sam has a bone stress injury in his foot, and given his specific injury he will not be able to take any further part in our 2024 finals campaign," Hawks doctor Liam West said.

Key Hawthorn defender Sam Frost will miss the rest of the Hawks' AFL finals charge after suffering a foot injury in the rousing win against the Western Bulldogs. Dylan Burns/AFL Photos via Getty Images

"Sam will spend the next period offloading in a moon boot whilst we continue to assess him to determine a more accurate recovery timeline."

As well as missing Frost, Hawthorn are also expected to rule out star midfielder Will Day from returning for Friday night's semifinal against Port Adelaide.

Day has been sidelined since hurting his collarbone in the Round 23 smashing of Richmond.

Fellow midfielder Cam Mackenzie was ruled out of taking on the Bulldogs after hurting his hamstring at training and remains in doubt to face the Power.