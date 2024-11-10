In the biggest game of the year, the Swans turned in one of their worst performances in their history as the Lions ran over them. (3:12)

Who has played the most VFL/AFL games? Who has kicked the most AFL goals? Which player has had the most disposals in a game? Here are the league leaders in history for all the stats that matter.

Who has played in the most AFL games?

The record for the most AFL games belongs to Brent Harvey, who played 432 games for North Melbourne between 1996 and 2016. The only other players to reach the 400-game mark are Michael Tuck, Shaun Burgoyne, Scott Pendlebury, Kevin Bartlett, and Dustin Fletcher.

Who has played in the most AFL wins?

Michael Tuck owns the AFL record for most wins played in, having tasted victory 302 times during his career. The closest anyone has come to snatching that record in Shaun Burgoyne with 263 wins.

Who has played in the most AFL losses?

Kade Simpson owns the AFL record for most losses played in, having tasted defeat 215 times during his Carlton career. The only other players to ever reach 200 losses are Kevin Murray and Doug Hawkins.

Who has played in the most AFL draws?

Jack Riewoldt owns the AFL record for most draws played in. Riewoldt played in eight draws during his Richmond career. Four players (Brad Johnson, Barry Davis, Bill Hutchison, and Shane Edwards) have each played in seven draws.

Who has played in the most consecutive AFL games?

The record for the most consecutive AFL games played belongs to Jim Stynes, who played 244 games without missing between 1987 and 1998. Jack Crisp will enter season 2025 just seven games away from tying Stynes' long-standing record.

Who has played in the most AFL finals?

The record for the most AFL finals games played belongs to Joel Selwood who played 40 during his career with Geelong, winning the premiership four times. Hawthorn's Michael Tuck played in 39, while Shaun Burgoyne played 35 for Port Adelaide and Hawthorn.

Who has kicked the most AFL goals?

Tony Lockett holds the record for most goals in the AFL, having amassed a tally of 1360 during his 281-game career. Lockett kicked 898 goals for St Kilda and 462 for Sydney. The only other players to reach the 1,000-goal mark are Gordon Coventry, Jason Dunstall, Lance Franklin, Doug Wade, and Gary Ablett Snr.

Tony Lockett has kicked the most goals in VFL/AFL history. Michael Dodge/Getty Images

Who has kicked the most goals in a single AFL season?

The record for most goals kicked in a single AFL season is 150, shared between Bob Pratt (1934) and Peter Hudson (1971). There have been 57 100-goal seasons, the most recent by Lance Franklin in 2008.

Who has kicked the most goals in an AFL game?

The record for most goals kicked in a single AFL game belongs to Fred Fanning who kicked 18.1 for Melbourne against St Kilda in Round 19, 1947 at Junction Oval. Gordon Coventry and Jason Dunstall both tallied 17 goals in a single game.

Who has had the most disposals in an AFL game?

The record for most disposals in an AFL game belongs to Tom Mitchell, who amassed 54 for Hawthorn against Collingwood in Round 1, 2018. In that game, Mitchell finished with 20 kicks and 34 handballs. There are nine other games on record where a player has tallied 50+ disposals.

Who has had the most marks in an AFL game?

The record for most marks in an AFL game is tied between Greg Parke and Brian Lake, both of whom managed 24. Parke achieved the feat for Melbourne against Essendon in Round 6, 1970. Lake's game came for the Western Bulldogs against Brisbane in Round 11, 2007.

Who has had the most tackles in an AFL game?

The record for most tackles in an AFL game belongs to Rory Laird, who tallied 20 for Adelaide against Collingwood in Round 18, 2022. Tom Liberatore, Jack Ziebell, and Jude Bolton have each had a 19-tackle game.

Who has had the most clearances in an AFL game?

The record for most clearances in an AFL game belongs to Paul Salmon, who amassed 22 for Hawthorn against North Melbourne in Round 13, 1998. The only other player to reach 20 is Matt Rowell for Gold Coast against Richmond in Opening Round of 2024.

Who has had the most contested possessions in an AFL game?

The record for most contested possessions in an AFL game belongs to Ben Cunnington, who amassed 32 for North Melbourne against Richmond in Round 8, 2018. Interestingly, Cunnington only received one Brownlow Medal vote for the performance.

Ben Cunnington holds the record for most contested possessions in an AFL game. Darrian Traynor/Getty Images

Who has had the most running bounces in an AFL game?

The record for most running bounces in an AFL game belongs to Nathan Bock, who took 20 for Adelaide against Melbourne in Round 5, 2009.

Who has had the most clangers in an AFL game?

The record for most clangers in an AFL game belongs to Marcus Bontempelli, who made 15 for the Western Bulldogs against Gold Coast in Round 18, 2021. In Round 3, 2024, Rowan Marshall had 14 clangers for St Kilda against Essendon.

Who has coached the most AFL games?

The record for most games coached in the AFL belongs to Mick Malthouse who led a team 718 times between 1984-2015. Malthouse coached Footscray, West Coast, Collingwood, and Carlton during his career.

Who has won the most Brownlow Medals?

Four players in league history have won the Brownlow Medal (league's best and fairest) a joint-most three times; Haydn Bunton Sr. (1931, 1932, 1935), Dick Reynolds (1934, 1937, 1938), Bob Skilton (1959, 1963, 1968), and Ian Stewart (1965, 1966, 1971).

Who has won the most Coleman Medals?

The record for most Coleman Medals (most goals in a single VFL/AFL season) won during a career belongs to Dick Lee, who took home seven between 1907 and 1919. Gordon Coventry won six of them and John Coleman won five.

Who has won the most Norm Smith Medals?

The record for most Norm Smith Medals (best on ground in a VFL/AFL Grand Final) won during a career belongs to Dustin Martin who took home the award three times (2017, 2018, and 2020), staking his claim as the greatest finals player of all time.