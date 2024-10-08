Expert tips, best tips for Round 7 of the AFLW

Open Extended Reactions

Round 7 of AFLW Season 9 is almost upon us, with some huge clashes on the horizon as clubs continue to jostle for positions in the top eight.

It's another jam packed week of football, with a game every day from Tuesday through to Sunday to entertain your mid-week boredom.

Round 7 gets underway on Tuesday in Frankston where St Kilda host GWS. Despite losing to the Crows last weekend, the Saints have been a team to watch and are looking to continue working towards a finals berth, a big win against a struggling Giants outfit making that quest easier.

On Friday night the Western Bulldogs and Essendon come face to face at Mission Whitten Oval. The Bombers have made a resurgence with the addition of their captain Bonnie Toogood, while the Dogs are looking to bounce back after a disappointing loss to North Melbourne last weekend.

On Saturday Brisbane and Gold Coast partake in the 'Q-Clash'. The Suns are still searching for their first win of the season, while the Lions will look to make it seven in a row. A win against the flag favourites sure would make your first win of the season taste a lot sweeter, but will it really happen?

There's a lot to take in, but don't worry we've got your back!

EXPERT TIPS:

Isadora McLeay

Certainty and why: There is no way an under performing Suns side can beat the reigning premiers. The Lions to win by a lot...

Upset and why: GWS had their mid-season review last week and I'm betting it makes all the difference to finally put in a four quarter performance to upset the Saints.

Tips for the week:.

St Kilda vs. GWS

Adelaide vs. Melbourne

Port Adelaide vs.Collingwood

Western Bulldogs vs. Essendon

Hawthorn vs. West Coast

Richmond vs. Geelong

Brisbane vs. Gold Coast

Fremantle vs. Carlton

North Melbourne vs. Sydney

St Kilda vs. Melbourne

GWS vs. Adelaide

Matt Walsh

Certainty and why: North Melbourne are premiership favourites for a reason, Sydney have a tough task but it won't be enough to beat the Roos.

Upset and why: Melbourne will upset St Kilda.

Tips for the week:

St Kilda vs. GWS

Adelaide vs. Melbourne

Port Adelaide vs.Collingwood

Western Bulldogs vs. Essendon

Hawthorn vs. West Coast

Richmond vs. Geelong

Brisbane vs. Gold Coast

Fremantle vs. Carlton

North Melbourne vs. Sydney

St Kilda vs. Melbourne

GWS vs. Adelaide

Elsa Brown (Western Bulldogs)

Certainty and why: Adelaide to get on top of Melbourne.

Upset and why: Giants grab their second win of the season against the Saints.

Tips for the week:

St Kilda vs. GWS

Adelaide vs. Melbourne

Port Adelaide vs.Collingwood

Western Bulldogs vs. Essendon

Hawthorn vs. West Coast

Richmond vs. Geelong

Brisbane vs. Gold Coast

Fremantle vs. Carlton

North Melbourne vs. Sydney

St Kilda vs. Melbourne

GWS vs. Adelaide

Jarryd Thomas

Certainty and why: Feels like cheating to pretty much pick them every week (or pick against the Suns) but Brisbane should comfortably get the job done against Gold Coast.

Upset and why: All aboard the Daisy Pearce hype train! The Eagles to get a huge win against the Hawks here.

St Kilda vs. GWS

Adelaide vs. Melbourne

Port Adelaide vs.Collingwood

Western Bulldogs vs. Essendon

Hawthorn vs. West Coast

Richmond vs. Geelong

Brisbane vs. Gold Coast

Fremantle vs. Carlton

North Melbourne vs. Sydney

St Kilda vs. Melbourne

GWS vs. Adelaide

Jarryd Barca

Certainty and why: It's boring to say but Brisbane and North Melbourne should both be too strong in their respective clashes, while I'm confident the Crows can with both of their games this week.

Upset and why: I've tipped the in-form Hawks, but don't be surprised if the Eagles bounce back after last week's loss.

St Kilda vs. GWS

Adelaide vs. Melbourne

Port Adelaide vs.Collingwood

Western Bulldogs vs. Essendon

Hawthorn vs. West Coast

Richmond vs. Geelong

Brisbane vs. Gold Coast

Fremantle vs. Carlton

North Melbourne vs. Sydney

St Kilda vs. Melbourne

GWS vs. Adelaide