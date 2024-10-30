Expert tips, best tips for Round 11 of the AFLW

Open Extended Reactions

Round 11, the final round of AFLW Season 9 is almost upon us! Our footy experts put their tips in for some huge clashes on the horizon.

Just like that the regular AFLW season is almost at an end, but not to worry -- there is still much more to come. With finals around the corner and the top eight still not finalised, it's do or die for a few teams and also a chance for others to build momentum.

Round 11 kicks off on Friday night when Geelong and Adelaide go head-to-head at GHMBA stadium. It's a must win for both teams, with the Cats still in the finals hunt and the Crows aiming to secure a top four berth.

On Saturday afternoon West Coast take on Sydney at Henson Oval. The Eagles will be looking to extend their record-breaking winning season, while the Swans will want to end the season on a high after a worse-than-anticipated year.

For a Sunday footy fix, Richmond host Hawthorn at the Swinburne Centre. In what looks to be the game of the round, can the Tiges bounce back from last week's draw? Will the Hawks finish their outstanding season with only one loss?

This weekend is set to be the biggest one yet! But don't worry the experts have your back.

EXPERT TIPS:

Isadora McLeay

Certainty and why: The Kangaroos will finish off Gold Coast's disappointing year with a thrashing at home.

Upset and why: Carlton have been the most up and down team all year, but after a close win over Collingwood last week, it will be another four points picked up against the Bombers.

Tips for the week:.

Geelong vs. Adelaide

Melbourne vs. Collingwood

Sydney vs. West Coast

North Melbourne vs. Gold Coast

Carlton vs. Essendon

St. Kilda vs. Brisbane

Richmond vs. Hawthorn

Port Adelaide vs. GWS

Fremantle vs. Western Bulldogs

Elsa Brown (Western Bulldogs)

Certainty and why: North to finish the season undefeated with a convincing win over the Suns.

Upset and why: Dogs to upset Fremantle in Perth -- to be the biggest upset in history.

Tips for the week:

Geelong vs. Adelaide

Melbourne vs. Collingwood

Sydney vs. West Coast

North Melbourne vs. Gold Coast

Carlton vs. Essendon

St. Kilda vs. Brisbane

Richmond vs. Hawthorn

Port Adelaide vs. GWS

Fremantle vs. Western Bulldogs

Jarryd Thomas

Certainty and why: The Dees want to play finals, and will not let the Pies stand in their way.

Upset and why: In similar vein to Melbourne, the Cats are going to do everything they can to put themselves in finals contention, and will stun the Crows.

Geelong vs. Adelaide

Melbourne vs. Collingwood

Sydney vs. West Coast

North Melbourne vs. Gold Coast

Carlton vs. Essendon

St. Kilda vs. Brisbane

Richmond vs. Hawthorn

Port Adelaide vs. GWS

Fremantle vs. Western Bulldogs

Jarryd Barca

Certainty and why: In a shock to no one, North Melbourne will be beating the Suns comfortably to cap off what has been a dominant regular season.

Upset and why: Both teams haven't won for a while now, but I'm happy to side with the Eagles against the Swans, finishing an improved season on a high.

Geelong vs. Adelaide

Melbourne vs. Collingwood

Sydney vs. West Coast

North Melbourne vs. Gold Coast

Carlton vs. Essendon

St. Kilda vs. Brisbane

Richmond vs. Hawthorn

Port Adelaide vs. GWS

Fremantle vs. Western Bulldogs