John Longmire has stepped down as senior coach of the Sydney Swans and will be replaced by his long-time assistant Dean Cox.

The 2012 AFL premiership-winning coach, who was contracted for next season, will address his decision in a press conference at the Swans' headquarters at 1.30pm AEDT on Tuesday.

The hefty 2024 Grand Final loss to Brisbane was Longmire's 333rd and last game in charge, but the coach had been weighing up his future since before that defeat.

Longmire will immediately step into another role at the Swans, becoming their executive director of club performance.

"I had been wrestling with the decision about whether I would coach on for 2025 since about midway through last season," Longmire said.

"The team was travelling really well -- in fact, this year as good as we ever have. However, even during this year with the team's superb on-field form and our football department working really well in support, I felt in myself that my time as coach of the club was coming towards a close.

"After such a long time coaching, the week in, week out really does start to wear on you. I feel that I need to step back from coaching to rest, reflect and regenerate.

"I've always been interested in the strategic areas of the club's growth, and as time has gone on I've felt myself being drawn more and more towards this aspect.

"After a bit more time to rest, I'm looking forward to helping the club on its path of continuous improvement both on and off the field."

The Swans have consistently dismissed speculation regarding a succession plan from Longmire to Cox.

But former West Coast ruckman Cox turned down multiple approaches to return to the Eagles as their head coach, in order to remain in Sydney.

Longmire himself was part of a succession plan, taking over from 2005 premiership mentor Paul Roos at the end of 2010.

Cox began his coaching career as a ruck coach at the Eagles immediately after retiring from a 290-game career that included a premiership in 2006.

He remained in the role for three seasons before joining the Swans in 2017 as an assistant to Longmire.

"Just as John was the beneficiary of a transition into the role from Paul Roos, I am very pleased to have been mentored into this role by John," Cox, who has signed a four-year deal, said.

"It is very much part of the Swans way, and I'm extremely excited for next year and beyond."

A champion player at North Melbourne, Longmire kicked 511 goals in 200 games, winning the Coleman Medal in 1990 and a premiership in 1999.

Longmire, 53, has been in charge of the Swans since 2011 after initially joining as an assistant coach for the 2002 season.

He coached the Swans to the 2012 premiership triumph over Hawthorn, as well as to Grand Final losses in the 2014, 2016, 2022 and 2024 deciders.

With 208 wins, three draws and 122 losses to his name, Longmire earned an exemplary winning percentage of 62.91%, and missed the finals just twice in 14 seasons.

Of those to have coached more than 150 games, only Chris Scott, Dick Reynolds, Jock McHale, Tom Hafey and Frank Hughes have achieved a better winning percentage.