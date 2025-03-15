Bulldogs fight past gutsy Kangaroos to get off mark

On the Footyology podcast, former AFL coach Rodney Eade says Essendon's decision to extend coach Brad Scott's contract was a mistake. (1:07)

An undermanned Western Bulldogs have claimed a hard-fought 16-point win over a gutsy North Melbourne in a game overshadowed by a horror fourth-quarter collision.

In sweltering conditions under the roof at Marvel Stadium, the fast-starting Bulldogs took an early lead, kicking five of the first six goals and never let it slip, claiming a 17.11 (113) to 14.13 (97) win.

But the biggest talking point could be a nasty collision between Kangaroo Jackson Archer and Bulldog Luke Cleary.

Cleary was getting down low to pick up the ball, with Jacob Konstanty in pursuit, when Archer flung himself forward and went over the top of the Bulldog, collecting him in the head with his knee.

Cleary, 23, was knocked out and play was stopped for several minutes as he received medical attention before being taken off on a stretcher.