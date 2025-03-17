Open Extended Reactions

Round 2 of the AFL season gets underway Thursday evening with Carlton and Hawthorn squaring off at the MCG, while preseason flag fancies Fremantle and Sydney are looking to avoid a winless start to their seasons.

Keep up to date with all of the fixtures, games, team news, tips, odds, results, reaction, and video as they come to hand.

THURSDAY, MARCH 20

MCG, 7:30pm (AEST)

Team news: Carlton spearhead Charlie Curnow should line up on Thursday night in a huge boost for Michael Voss' forward line, after the two-time Coleman medallist missed Round 1 while recovering from minor knee surgery. Small forward Orazio Fantasia (calf) is also expected to be available. Jack Scrimshaw (concussion) will miss at least this week's clash, but could be facing several weeks on the sidelines for his high hit on Essendon's Jordan Ridley last week.

ESPN tip: Hawks by 11 points

Pointsbet odds: Blues $2.80, Hawks $1.45

FRIDAY, MARCH 21

MCG, 7:40pm (AEST)

Team news: Collingwood has taken a cautious approach with Jordan De Goey's recovery from a bruised knee. But after missing the side's opening two matches, the midfield bull could feature in his first game of the season against the Dogs. It's more unfortunate news for Luke Beveridge, however, with Luke Cleary (concussion) and James O'Donnell (jaw) both set to come out of the team that downed North Melbourne.

ESPN tip: Magpies by 19 points

Pointsbet odds: Dogs $2.25, Pies $1.65

SATURDAY, MARCH 22

MCG, 1:20pm (AEST)

Team news: Brad Scott has been forced into at least two changes for this week's clash with the Crows, after important duo Kyle Langford (hamstring) and Jordan Ridley (concussion) were injured in Round 1.

ESPN tip: Crows by 21 points

Pointsbet odds: Dons $2.20, Crows $1.67

Adelaide Oval, 4:15pm (AEST)

Team news: There were no injuries to come out of Port Adelaide's first game of the season, but could Ken Hinkley already swing the axe after the demoralising defeat? Esava Ratugolea could be back in the mix, but Brandon Zerk-Thatcher, Todd Marshall, and Zak Butters all remained sidelined. For the Tigers, key forward Tom Lynch is facing a one-match ban for his high bump on Blues ruckman Tom De Koning, while defender Jacob Blight (adductor) is a test to suit up after being subbed out against the Blues.

ESPN tip: Power by 36 points

Pointsbet odds: Power $1.12, Tigers $6

Marvel Stadium, 7:35pm (AEST)

Team news: Thankfully for then Saints, there are no new injuries coming out of their Round 1 loss to Adelaide, but a host of stars still remain sidelined as they face a test against the Cats.

ESPN tip: Cats by 34 points

Pointsbet odds: Saints $3.80, Cats $1.27

SUNDAY, MARCH 23

Gabba, 1:10pm (AEST)

Team news: The Lions have breathed a sigh of relief after scans confirmed small forward Kai Lohman wouldn't require surgery on his ankle after injuring it early in the win over Sydney, but he is still expected to miss at least one game. Meanwhile, Charlie Cameron (calf tightness) was a late out last week but could line up against the Eagles, but Brandon Starcevich suffered his third concussion in eight months and is set for a stint on the sidelines.

ESPN tip: Lions by 52 points

Pointsbet odds: Lions $1.05, Eagles $10

Marvel Stadium, 3:20pm (AEST)

Team news: North Melbourne's Jackson Archer is facing three weeks on the sidelines but is challenging his ban at the tribunal on Tuesday night, while Dees forward Aidan Johnson has copped a one-match suspension for a dangerous tackle in his side's loss to the Giants at the MCG. It was also revealed Steven May has a fractured larynx from a training incident, but the Demons are confident he will be back in the short-term.

ESPN tip: Demons by 16 points

Pointsbet odds: Roos $3.15, Dees $1.35

Optus Stadium, 6:10pm (AEST)

Team news: A host of stars, including Nat Fyfe, Alex Pearce, Michael Walters, and Shai Bolton, could be in the selection frame this week after being held out of Fremantle's Round 1 horror show at GMHBA Stadium with minor injury concerns.

ESPN tip: Dockers by 5 points

Pointsbet odds: Dockers $1.65, Swans $2.25