The AFL's independent turf consultant is part of a delegation sent to inspect the SCG after Fremantle coach Justin Longmuir added his voice to growing concerns over the venue's playing surface.

Sunday's Sydney-Fremantle clash could be moved away from the SCG following uproar over players repeatedly struggling to keep their feet during the Western Bulldogs' win over the Swans last round.

The surface has been below its best since a concert at the venue by Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli in April, with particular concern over the Paddington end of the ground.

Players struggled to keep their feet on Friday night. Photo by Matt King/AFL Photos/via Getty Images

Up to 90mm of rain is forecast for Sydney on Tuesday in what will further hamper hopes of having the SCG turf up to scratch.

On Monday, the AFL said the independent turf consultant, members of the league's football department and AFL Players Association representatives would inspect the ground this week.

The group will assist the ground's curator with ongoing management of the playing surface.

Fremantle's finals hopes last year were torpedoed by a series of injuries to key players late in the season, and Longmuir fears his team will be put at elevated risk if they have to play at the SCG on Sunday.

"I watched the game on Friday night, and we'll be led by the AFL, but the moment my brain goes to, 'That's unsafe for players', I have a concern," Longmuir said after his side's win over St Kilda on Sunday.

"And I went there on Friday night. I thought it was a bit unsafe, especially down the left-hand side."

Longmuir made specific mention of an incident in which Bulldogs defender Bailey Williams got his foot caught in the turf.

"I think the Bailey Williams one -- we just can't put players out there and risk their safety if the ground's not right," he said.

Longmuir says he will abide by the AFL's decision.

"If the AFL deem it safe to play, we'll play, and I won't speak another moment of it," Longmuir said.

"The AFL approached us and they're going to look at it, like they should, and they've got the experts and will be guided by them.

"But I thought it was unsafe the other night."

Fremantle (10-5) are just percentage adrift of third spot following a six-match winning run.

But their thrilling 11.15 (81) to 9.15 (69) win over St Kilda on Sunday came with an injury cost, and in a bizarre manner.

Fremantle veteran Nat Fyfe was the sub, but he felt tightness in his calf while warming up at half-time and the Dockers decided against sending him on.

Fyfe was set to feature in his fourth match back after recovering from a hamstring injury, and the Dockers will be hoping his latest setback isn't serious.

"It's a bit of a concern, of course," Longmuir said.

"But we'll see how he pulls up, get it scanned if we need to, and see where it takes us.

"But from what I understand, it's pretty minor and we didn't have to bring him on."