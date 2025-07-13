Open Extended Reactions

West Coast player Jack Graham has copped a four-game suspension after using a 'highly offensive' anti-gay slur against a Giants opponent in Round 17.

The former Tiger self-reported the incident to the Eagles before the AFL Integrity Unit undertook immediate investigation.

The AFL took into account Graham's self-reporting of the incident, along with his private apology and contrition. As a part of the sanction the 27-year-old will also undertake pride in sport education.

Jack Graham has been suspended for four matches. Photo by Daniel Carson/AFL Photos via Getty Images

"Everyone understands the word he used is both hurtful and totally unacceptable in any setting, ever," AFL head of integrity and security Tony Keane said.

"The AFL is very clear that homophobia has no place in our game, nor in the community. We have come a long way as a code, but this incident demonstrates there is so much more to be done, and we will continue to work together to improve our game as a safe and inclusive environment for all.

"The AFL will continue to consider the specific circumstances in each incident in determining appropriate responses. Graham's sanction would have been higher if he hadn't self-reported and understood his comment was totally inappropriate."