AFLW: Previewing every team ahead of the 2025 season - Part 2

The 2025 AFLW season is just one week away, and after a long preseason it's set to kick-off its 10th season on Thursday, Aug. 14 in a prime-time slot, at Ikon Park between traditional rivals Carlton and Collingwood.

In celebration of every AFLW fan's favourite time of year, let's look at where each team is at ahead of the upcoming season.

What does your team look like in 2025?

Hawthorn

Captain: Emily Bates

Coach: Daniel Webster

Where they finished last year: 2nd on the ladder

Player movement:

Ins: Najwa Allen (from Adelaide), picks 22, 28, 44

Outs: Charlotte Baskaran, Lou Stephenson (to Western Bulldogs), Mattea Breed (to Collingwood), Pick 32

Where they're at:

The Hawks head into this season off the back of an impressive campaign in 2024. Under Head coach Daniel Webster, the Hawks rose to second on the ladder, dropping just one game during the home-and-away season in just their third year in the competition. There was criticism throughout the season that the side had received a "soft fixture" however managed to lose by only six points to the then-reigning premiers Brisbane in the qualifying final. The loss of Charlotte Baskaran, Lou Stephenson and Mattea Breed, the side has seen a significant shake-up in the off season, but the addition of Najwa Allen from the Crows will bolster their midfield. With an additional game this season, it will be interesting to see what the critics have to say about the difficulty of their draw, and how they stack up against some of the strongest sides.

Melbourne

Captain: Kate Hore & Tyla Hanks

Coach: Mick Stinear

Where they finished last year: 9th

Player movement:

Ins: Picks 2, 20

Outs: Lily Mithen (to Gold Coast), Picks 10, 28, 46

Where they're at:

Melbourne finished outside the top 8 for the first time last season, just a year after winning the premiership. A notable absence in the finals series, the Demons will be steadfast in proving themselves in 2025. A solid group of core players and inaugural coach Mick Stinear remaining at the helm will mean they will be focussed on getting back to their 2022 Premiership form (sans former captain Daisy Pearce). Having traded Lily Mithen to the Gold Coast Suns, they will be looking to focus on strengthening their midfield and focusing on emerging talent.

Kate Hore will look to lead the Dees back into the top eight in 2025. Photo by Michael Willson/AFL Photos via Getty Images

North Melbourne

Captain: Jasmine Garner

Coach: Darren Crocker

Where they finished last year: 1st, won the premiership

Player movement:

Ins: Eilish Sheerin, Ariana Hetherington, picks 42, 49

Outs: Liz McGrath (to West Coast), Lulu Pullar, picks 18, 54

Where they're at:

The Kangaroos enter the 2025 AFLW season as reigning premiers after a dominant undefeated campaign that culminated in a 30-point Grand Final victory over the Lions. The side became the first team in AFLW history to go through a season without a single loss (aside from a draw in Round 2), delivering on years of promise with a brand of football. Star and incoming skipper Jasmine Garner once again claimed the club's best and fairest and starred with a Grand Final performance for the ages. North Melbourne's depth is evidently unmatched but their midfield is the engine room, led by Garner, Ash Riddell, and former Captain Emma Kearney. They've had minimal change in the off-season which likely means we will see another strong year ahead.

North Melbourne are the reigning premiers and 17 teams look to dethrone them in 2025. Photo by Quinn Rooney/Getty Images

Port Adelaide

Captain: Justine Mules-Robinson

Coach: Lauren Arnell

Where they finished last year: 6th

Player movement:

Ins: Ella Heads, picks 17, 40, 47

Outs: Hannah Ewings (to Adelaide), picks 15, 51

Where they're at:

Port Adelaide showed great promise last season with a seven-game winning streak and a finals series appearance. The side have become one to watch, slowly bolstering their depth and growing in confidence under Head Coach Lauren Arnell. The off-season brought some movement, most notably the departure of star midfielder Hannah Ewings to cross-town rivals Adelaide in a high-profile switch. However, Port responded well at the draft, bringing in young talent and adding Ella Heads from the Swans to bolster their defensive stocks. Now with finals experience under their belt and a dynamic, developing list, Port Adelaide is poised to build on last season's momentum. The next step will be proving they can consistently compete with - and beat - the league's best.

Lauren Arnell led the Power to a prelim last season. Quinn Rooney/Getty Images

Richmond

Captain: Katie Brennan

Coach: Ryan Ferguson

Where they finished last year: 7th

Player movement:

Ins: Montana Beruldsen, picks 10, 18, 31, 56, 59

Outs: Imogen Brown, Eilish Sheerin (to North Melbourne), picks 12, 30, 34, 38, 48

Where they're at:

Richmond continued to grow in consistency last season and made another finals appearance, a good sign for the side which have proven to be slow and steady in improvement. The focus for Richmond now is to continue to develop their emerging talent. The backline will have an Eilish Sheerin sized hole, after the defender jumped ship to the Kangaroos, which will see an interesting shift and more focus on their defensive pressure.

St Kilda

Captain: Hannah Priest

Coach: Nick Dal Santo

Where they finished last year: 11th

Player movement:

Ins: Charlotte Baskaran, Nicola Barr, Amber Clarke, picks 32, 57

Outs: Grace Kelly (to Adelaide), picks 8, 26, 44

Where they're at:

The Saints will be a new-look side this season with a lot of movement in their list. After finishing outside the top-8 last year, their eyes will be firmly set on earning a place in finals. This case will likely be helped with the recruitment of skilled and experienced players in Charlotte Baskaran (Hawthorn), Nicola Barr (GWS), and Amber Clarke (Essendon), giving their midfield a huge boost. St Kilda have shown glimmers of promise but will need to focus on locking in a consistent game plan and gelling as a group having undergone personnel changes.

Inaugural Giant, Nic Barr made the move to the Saints this past offseason. Photo by Janelle St Pierre/AFL Photos/via Getty Images

Sydney

Captain: Lucy McEvoy and Chloe Molloy

Coach: Scott Gowans

Where they finished last year: 15th

Player movement:

Ins: Darcy Moloney (from Geelong), Imogen Brown, Ash Van Loon, Lulu Pullar

Outs: Montana Beruldsen (to Richmond), Bella Smith (to Fremantle), Ella Heads (to Port Adelaide), picks 22, 40

Where they're at:

The Swans suffered a brutal blow last season, losing captain and star forward, Chloe Molloy to an ACL injury. With Molloy set for a return and some injection of new blood into the side, Sydney will be hoping to compete with the inaugural sides in their fourth year of competition. The club was active during the off-season, securing several new recruits including Darcy Moloney from Geelong, Imogen Brown, Ash Van Loon, and Lulu Pullar -- all of whom bring depth and versatility to a young and evolving squad. While they lost Montana Beruldsen, Bella Smith, and Ella Heads to rival clubs, the incoming talent adds experience and upside across multiple lines.

West Coast

Captain: Bella Lewis & Charlie Thomas

Coach: Daisy Pearce

Where they finished last year: 13th

Player movement:

Ins: Liz McGrath (from North Melbourne), pick 54

Outs: Pick 42

Where they're at:

The Eagles struggled to find their feet in season 2024, as they adjusted to a new Head Coach in AFLW Star Daisy Pearce, and struggled with a young list. After one year under the belt under Pearce and some promising talent in Ella Roberts, Charlie Thomas and Bella Lewis, this year will likely be focused on consolidating some on-field cohesion between the mid and forward lines and establishing some more confidence within the playing group.

Western Bulldogs

Captain: Deanna Berry

Coach: Tamara Hyett

Where they finished last year: 12th

Player movement:

Ins: Lou Stephenson (from Hawthorn), pick 48

Outs: Eleanor Brown (to GWS), pick 43

Where they're at:

The Bulldogs will start the season hoping to bounce back from a difficult 2024 season. This will require them to work with the existing talent they have, as the only major change to the side saw experienced Hawk Lou Stephenson move to Whitten Oval and defender Eleanor Brown traded to GWS. Promising early signs are there for the Dogs though, beating the reigning Premiers North Melbourne in the first practice match by 16-points, showing increased accuracy in the forward line and more cohesion.