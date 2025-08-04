The ESPN Footy Podcast boys believe that Adelaide's Taylor Walker is the only choice for a set shot within 60 metres of the goal. (1:26)

Melbourne have sacked 2021 premiership winning coach Simon Goodwin, according to multiple reports on Tuesday morning.

According to the Herald Sun, Goodwin was informed by the club on Monday evening. He was in the Dees' job since 2017, his tenure spanning almost nine seasons for a win-loss record of 111-90-1.

Since winning the 2021 flag, the Demons have failed to win a final, going out in straight sets in 2022 and 2023 despite boasting a talented list. They missed finals in 2024, and have slumped to a 7-13 record this season.

Goodwin was contracted until the end of 2026. He is one of just four Melbourne premiership-winning coaches alongside Albert Chadwick, Frank "Checker" Hughes, and Norm Smith.

