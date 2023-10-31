Open Extended Reactions

Melbourne coach Simon Goodwin has denied he uses illicit drugs, and insists the Demons never planned to trade Clayton Oliver but have laid down the law to their star midfielder over his behaviour.

In a pre-recorded interview on SEN, Goodwin also admitted he has yet to speak with Joel Smith since the utility's positive cocaine test.

Oliver's professionalism has been repeatedly questioned this year amid doubts over his future at Melbourne.

Simon Goodwin has defended his star player and denied rumours of his own drug use. Daniel Pockett/Getty Images

The 26-year-old, contracted until 2030, was the subject of concerning reports around his behaviour and had a short stint in hospital this month following a seizure.

"We didn't consider trading Clayton Oliver," Goodwin told SEN.

"There were these rumours going around about trade but we were looking to get a real, clear commitment from Clayton that he was prepared to do the work.

"To buy into the standards and the behaviours and the minimum things we were looking for, and to really want to be a part of the Melbourne footy club.

"He wanted to be a part of where we're going and we're going to work with him to do that."

Asked about claims regarding his own illicit drug use during his time as Melbourne coach, Goodwin slammed the ongoing allegations.

"I've said this over a three-year period now and it's pretty ordinary that I'm actually sitting in this position and having to justify that situation," he said.

"To have this play out over a three-year period, it's been really hard.

"It's taken a toll on myself, my family. Enough's enough. I don't use illicit drugs and I never will.

"The rumours have to stop. It is just not fair. It has gone from a rumour to an allegation to 'fact', and it has to stop."

CEO Gary Pert said on Monday Melbourne had shifted to a "tough love" approach with Oliver, and Goodwin echoed that sentiment.

"It's a very complex situation that we've got going on with Clayton and clearly those challenges have been ongoing for multiple years," Goodwin said.

"We're working incredibly closely with Clayton right now and building the best people around him, and care around him, to deal with his complex personal issues.

"What Clayton needs to be really clear on is that we now have some minimum standards of behaviour that we want him to adhere to, and if he can't come along with our culture, there will be some consequences."

On October 19, the AFL confirmed Smith's provisional suspension for recording a positive in-season drugs test.

"When I first heard, I was incredibly angry, frustrated, to think that potentially we have a player in round 23 - on the eve of a finals series - not doing everything possible to help the success of our footy team," Goodwin said,

"I haven't spoken to Joel, I'm going to let the process play out because I've got a level of anger and frustration towards it."

-- with ESPN.