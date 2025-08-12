The ESPN Footy Podcast crew question whether the moribund Eagles merit a priority pick, or if their fate is justified due to poor list management. (2:41)

Open Extended Reactions

Each week of the 2025 AFL season, ESPN.com.au's Jake Michaels looks at six talking points.

This week's Six Points features the dire numbers Collingwood will need to overcome, Essendon's excuse for a diabolic season, why Jeremy Cameron kicking 100 goals might be better than we think, and some more Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera love.

1. Pies will have to make history to win the flag

What on earth has happened to Collingwood? Five weeks ago, Craig McRae's side was sitting pretty at the summit of the AFL ladder, a runaway favourite to win a second premiership in three seasons. But four losses from their past five games has seemingly the entirety of footy media now questioning their flag credentials.

COLLINGWOOD'S LAST FIVE WEEKS STAT RANK POINTS FOR 15TH POINTS AGAINST 7TH GROUNDBALL DIFF 14TH CLEARANCE DIFF 17TH BALL TRANSITION 13TH DISPOSALS 14TH UNCONTESTED MARKS 18TH

I'm a little hesitant to write off the Magpies. After all, I've been burned by that before. Sure, there are some serious issues all over the ground, including my biggest worry of late: a lack of leg speed. However, reinforcements are on the way to address that and many other concerns.

But enough of that. Instead, I want to focus on what the stats suggest and the real reason Collingwood fans should be worried, because they will need to buck a serious trend if they're to lift the premiership cup this season.

Since 2000, no team has won the flag after having lost four of their last seven games of the home and away season (a 3-4 record or worse). That would suggest the Pies have no chance, as that's the position they find themselves in now, with a game against the Crows at Adelaide Oval to come this Saturday night. Lose that and the best Collingwood can hope for is a 2-5 end to the season. Win both, and they're still 3-4, needing to create history.

Once again, I'm not saying the Magpies can't win it, but this just highlights how critical it is to not suffer a form slump on the eve of September. If they are to turn things around ... it's going to need to happen quick smart.

Can the Magpies turn things around in the final weeks of the season? Michael Willson/AFL Photos via Getty Images

2. Yes, Essendon has been dire. But there's good reason why

When it comes to the Bombers, I've been as critical as anyone in recent years. They've had a disappointing list, drafted poorly, spruiked false hope, and have had some seriously uninspiring coaching. Shall I go on?

INJURY LADDER FOR 2025 CLUB GAMES LOST ESSENDON 213 RICHMOND 201 GEELONG 186 CARLTON 180 COLLINGWOOD 173 SYDNEY 168 FREMANTLE 163 GWS 156 ST KILDA 153 PORT ADELAIDE 153 MELBOURNE 135 WEST COAST 130 NORTH MELBOURNE 127 WESTERN BULLDOGS 126 BRISBANE 121 GOLD COAST 119 HAWTHORN 102 ADELAIDE 90

No matter your expectations of the club, there's no denying season 2025 has been a seismic failure. Through 22 rounds, the Dons have won just six games and sit in the bottom four, ahead of only Richmond, North Melbourne, and West Coast. Now, I'm all for sticking the boots in, but it's only fair we acknowledge the mammoth injury list the club has been forced to deal with.

The Bombers have lost a staggering 213 games to injury this season, easily the most in the competition. Of those games, 171 have come with a 'cost', according to Champion Data. This basically means the injured player is being replaced by someone not in their best 22 and won't provide the same level of output value.

FACT: The Bombers have played 43 players in 2025, more than anyone else. The only players on the list to not feature this year are Nik Cox, Alwyn Davey Jr, Kayle Gerryn and Rhys Unwin.

So, it's little wonder Essendon is where it is. After all, injuries aren't an excuse, but they can be a reason for poor performance. Curiously, the club made a change on their fitness boss in recent weeks, so who knows if things on the injury front will improve.

Zach Merrett is the latest Essendon player to suffer injury. Michael Willson/AFL Photos via Getty Images

3. Scott Pendlebury would be a fitting AFL's games record holder

When you think of durability, consistency, and excellence in the AFL, nobody should jump to mind quicker than Scott Pendlebury.

The Collingwood superstar has been every bit the perfect footy citizen throughout his illustrious 421-game career and when all is said and done should go down as an AFL Legend in the Australian Football Hall of Fame. So perhaps it's fitting he will likely take the baton from North Melbourne great Brent Harvey next year as the league's games record holder.

Pendlebury will have the chance to move past Harvey (432) next year, following his decision to play on in 2026, what will be his 21st season in the league.

But if Pendlebury also wants to own the record for the most wins in footy history, he needs to get cracking. Pendlebury currently trails Hawthorn great Michael Tuck by 47!

4. Let's all get behind Jeremy Cameron's potential, historic milestone

We never thought a player would come close to kicking 100 goals in a season ever again, but Jeremy Cameron is making a serious fist of it in 2025.

The Geelong spearhead is streets ahead in the race for the Coleman Medal, tallying 79 goals through 21 games. With two home and away games remaining, plus likely at least two finals, there's every chance Jezza brings up the ton this September. And should he get there during the upcoming finals series, it would be a momentous achievement. Obviously.

I cannot understand why there are some out there who are attempting to devalue the feat, arguing it shouldn't count if the 100 is brought up outside the home and away season. Sorry, but a 100-goal season is a 100-goal season. In fact, two of the last three instances of a player reaching 100 goals in a season have occurred in finals!

Not only would it not be less of an achievement, it may end up being the most memorable. Let me set the scene. Grand Final day. Geelong is playing. Cameron on 96 goals. Can you imagine the MCG being flooded with fans when he slots his fourth for the day?! We could be in for one of the all-time great sporting spectacles. You heard it here first...

Can Jeremy Cameron kick 100 goals in season 2025? Michael Willson/AFL Photos via Getty Images

5. Something quirky I noticed

We know Port Adelaide defender Allir Aliir isn't a renowned goal kicker, but it's fair to say I was a little surprised that his goal against Fremantle on Saturday night was actually the first he'd ever booted for the Power.

The Round 22 clash against the Dockers was Aliir's 112th game for the club and 176th of his career. He tallied five goals during his five-year stint at the Swans.

MOST GAMES BEFORE FIRST GOAL AT SECOND CLUB PLAYER CLUB GAMES JOSH GIBSON HAWTHORN 127 SHANE WAKELIN COLLINGWOOD 125 ALIIR ALIIR PORT ADELAIDE 112 LACHIE PLOWMAN CARLTON 91

6. My favourite stat of the week

There's been so much talk about St Kilda star Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera of late. Where will he play in 2026 remains the million dollar question.

READ: Nasiah leaving St Kilda would 'rip the soul out' of the club

But did you know Wanganeen-Milera just broke the AFL record for most kicks in a home and away season? The 22-year-old has had 479 kicks in 2025 -- one more than Brisbane's Dayne Zorko managed a year ago -- at an average of almost 23 per game.

Wanganeen-Milera is also now just 25 metres short of amassing the most territory gained in a home and away season.