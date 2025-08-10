Mason Cox believes former teammate Jack Ginnivan was unfairly targeted by a reporter after his 'bird' gesture against the Crows. (2:19)

Open Extended Reactions

Collingwood great Scott Pendlebury will play on, while teammate Darcy Cameron has rejected rival offers to sign a three-year contract extension.

The 37-year-old Pendlebury is set to break the VFL/AFL record for most games played next year, his 21st season.

Pendlebury has played 421 AFL games, just 11 shy of the record of North Melbourne's retired legend Brent Harvey.

Scott Pendlebury will play on in 2026 after signing a one-year extension. Robert Cianflone/Getty Images

"Everyone throughout the league appreciates the influence and experience that Scott brings to our side," Collingwood's list manager Justin Leppitsch said in a statement on Monday.

"His professionalism is second to none, always ensuring he sets himself up to get the best out of himself and his teammates.

"In addition to his on-field contribution, it is the guidance he will provide his fellow teammates, setting the standards and embodying what it means to be a Collingwood person, that will be influential throughout our 2026 campaign and beyond."

Ruckman Cameron was contracted until the end of next season, but has signed a three-year extension until the end of 2029 amid interest from rival clubs.

The 30-year-old described his fresh deal with Collingwood as "an easy decision".

"This club means a lot to me and now feels like the right time to commit again," Cameron said in a statement.

"We have such a special group here, from the players to the coaches and all staff, and I can't wait to see what we achieve over the coming years."

The Magpies, fielding one of the oldest teams in AFL history, now turn their attention to the futures of veteran forwards Jamie Elliott and Brodie Mihocek.

The 32-year-olds, who both remain consistently brilliant on-field performers, are still without deals for next season.

Elliott, who turns 33 in 10 days' time, is understood to be considering a two-year offer from the Pies, though Gold Coast have pitched interest given the 215-gamer has family in Queensland.

And Tasmanian-born Mihocek is believed to have rejected a one-year offer from the Pies as he seeks a longer deal.

Clubs including Melbourne and Sydney have been linked to the 155-gamer.

Collingwood's 35-year-old defender Jeremy Howe and 34-year-old winger Steele Sidebottom also fall off-contract at season's end. Both are tipped to sign new one-year deals.

The Magpies had held top spot on the ladder for most of this season but have lost four of their past five matches to slip to third ahead of a trip to Adelaide to play the ladder-leading Crows on Saturday night.