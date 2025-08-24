Banned Rankine heads overseas as Crows eye flag

Open Extended Reactions

Adelaide's suspended star Izak Rankine has jetted overseas to escape the spotlight as his teammates gear up for their AFL premiership assault.

While the Crows are enjoying a few days' rest during the pre-finals bye, Rankine has headed to Europe, where he will continue to prepare for a possible grand-final appearance.

The 25-year-old has faced intense scrutiny since admitting directing a homophobic slur at a Collingwood opponent in Round 23.

Rankine -- the sixth AFL-listed player banned over a homophobic slur in the past two seasons -- was handed a four-match suspension over the incident.

He will only play again this season if Adelaide lose a qualifying final but then advance to the grand final, when he would be available for selection.

In Rankine's absence, the Crows secured their first minor premiership since 2017 with a 13-point win over North Melbourne on Saturday.

James Peatling (three goals) and inexperienced Billy Dowling (two) were among those who stepped up to fill the void in attack.

Dominant key forward Riley Thilthorpe and Ben Keays added three majors each.

"There's some things you can't replace with players and there's some things you can," Keays told AAP.

"But our mentality as a forward line is that it's a whole group effort no matter what the roles are.

"Everybody's got a role to play but it's a whole system.

"That's what we've been training for a number of years now and that's what our mentality is."