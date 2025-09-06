        <
        >

          AFLW Round 5: News, tips, teams, more - everything you need to know

          • ESPN staffSep 6, 2025, 11:00 PM

          The 2025 AFLW season is well underway! Stay abreast of all the Round 5 fixtures, expert tips, news, results and reaction as they come to hand.

          SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 13

          Collingwood vs. Sydney

          Victoria Park, 1:05pm (AEST)

          Result: Collingwood 6.7 (43) def. Sydney 2.5 (17)

          Carlton vs. Gold Coast

          IKON Park, 2:35pm (AEST)

          Result: Carlton 10.11 (71) def. Gold Coast 4.1 (25)

          Port Adelaide vs. Melbourne

          Alberton Oval, 3:05pm (AEST)

          Result: Port Adelaide 6.7 (43) def. Melbourne 5.11 (41)

          GWS vs. Western Bulldogs

          Manuka Oval, 4:35pm (AEST)

          Result: GWS 8.2 (50) def. Western Bulldogs 3.11 (29)

          SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 14

          Essendon vs. St Kilda

          Result: Essendon 1.2 (80) def. by St Kilda 9.6 (60)

          Richmond vs. Geelong

          Result: Richmond 4.5 (29) def. by Geelong 8.11 (59)

          Hawthorn vs. Adelaide

          Result: Hawthorn 4.3 (27) def. by Adelaide 7.6 (48)

          Brisbane vs. North Melbourne

          Result: Brisbane 5.6 (36) def. by North Melbourne 10.5 (65)

          Fremantle vs. West Coast

          Fremantle Community Bank Oval, 5:05pm (AEST)

          Result: TBC