Open Extended Reactions

The 2025 AFLW season is well underway! Stay abreast of all the Round 5 fixtures, expert tips, news, results and reaction as they come to hand.

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 13

Collingwood vs. Sydney

Victoria Park, 1:05pm (AEST)

Result: Collingwood 6.7 (43) def. Sydney 2.5 (17)

Carlton vs. Gold Coast

IKON Park, 2:35pm (AEST)

Result: Carlton 10.11 (71) def. Gold Coast 4.1 (25)

Port Adelaide vs. Melbourne

Alberton Oval, 3:05pm (AEST)

Result: Port Adelaide 6.7 (43) def. Melbourne 5.11 (41)

GWS vs. Western Bulldogs

Manuka Oval, 4:35pm (AEST)

Result: GWS 8.2 (50) def. Western Bulldogs 3.11 (29)

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 14

Essendon vs. St Kilda

Result: Essendon 1.2 (80) def. by St Kilda 9.6 (60)

Richmond vs. Geelong

Result: Richmond 4.5 (29) def. by Geelong 8.11 (59)

Hawthorn vs. Adelaide

Result: Hawthorn 4.3 (27) def. by Adelaide 7.6 (48)

Brisbane vs. North Melbourne

Result: Brisbane 5.6 (36) def. by North Melbourne 10.5 (65)

Fremantle vs. West Coast

Fremantle Community Bank Oval, 5:05pm (AEST)

Result: TBC