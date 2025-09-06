The 2025 AFLW season is well underway! Stay abreast of all the Round 5 fixtures, expert tips, news, results and reaction as they come to hand.
SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 13
Collingwood vs. Sydney
Victoria Park, 1:05pm (AEST)
Result: Collingwood 6.7 (43) def. Sydney 2.5 (17)
Carlton vs. Gold Coast
IKON Park, 2:35pm (AEST)
Result: Carlton 10.11 (71) def. Gold Coast 4.1 (25)
Port Adelaide vs. Melbourne
Alberton Oval, 3:05pm (AEST)
Result: Port Adelaide 6.7 (43) def. Melbourne 5.11 (41)
GWS vs. Western Bulldogs
Manuka Oval, 4:35pm (AEST)
Result: GWS 8.2 (50) def. Western Bulldogs 3.11 (29)
SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 14
Essendon vs. St Kilda
Result: Essendon 1.2 (80) def. by St Kilda 9.6 (60)
Richmond vs. Geelong
Result: Richmond 4.5 (29) def. by Geelong 8.11 (59)
Hawthorn vs. Adelaide
Result: Hawthorn 4.3 (27) def. by Adelaide 7.6 (48)
Brisbane vs. North Melbourne
Result: Brisbane 5.6 (36) def. by North Melbourne 10.5 (65)
Fremantle vs. West Coast
Fremantle Community Bank Oval, 5:05pm (AEST)
Result: TBC