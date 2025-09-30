Christian Petracca requests trade out of Demons

Open Extended Reactions

Melbourne has confirmed star midfielder Christian Petracca has requested to be traded from the club, a day after he was spotted in Adelaide with manager Anna Scullie.

Petracca, a Norm Smith Medal winner for the Demons in 2021, informed the Demons of his desire to be moved on Tuesday, following the club's worst season in seven years.

Christian Petracca has touched down in Adelaide to speak to rival clubs. Photo by Morgan Hancock/Getty Images

Demons CEO Paul Guerra said in a statement: "We met with Christian late last week where he expressed his desire to explore a fresh start in 2026. Christian is contracted for a further four years and is a once in a generation player. With this in mind, any decision regarding Christian's future will be made in the best interest of the Melbourne Football Club."

Petracca, 29, is one of the game's most destructive players and is coming off a season averaging 25 disposals, 12 contested possessions, and five inside 50s. He also booted 18 goals and tallied 16 Brownlow Medal votes.

The Crows have been rumoured as a potential landing spot for Petracca should a deal be done.

