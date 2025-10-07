'Great vibes': Nothing beats the community, festival atmosphere of Henson Park

Open Extended Reactions

On Saturday afternoon, GWS hosted St Kilda at Henson Park. The clash carried weight on the ladder, sure, but the real story was the unique blend of football and festival that played out on the famous hill in Marrickville -- the kind of stage that shows why community grounds remain so vital to the competition.

The Giants marked the occasion with their 'Welcome Game', celebrating the many different backgrounds that make up our great game. The atmosphere matched the intent with the smell of a $6 snag drifting across the oval, gozleme sizzling on hotplates, Mr Whippy served steady lines, fans stretched out on picnic rugs with eskies ready at hand. Little boys and girls chased Sherrins across the grass, copying their heroes' marks and tackles before rushing back to watch the real thing unfold just metres away.

Saints players celebrate victory by singing their song on Henson Park. Photo by Mark Metcalfe/AFL Photos/via Getty Images

It was football at its most accessible: affordable, close-up, and welcoming to anyone who walked through the gates. It's a venue where the crowd feels close enough to touch the game -- something the MCG, for all its grandeur, could never replicate.

Welcome Round added another layer. A multicultural drumming troupe kept the beat, while a red-and-gold Chinese dragon danced through the crowd, its scales flashing under the spring sun. Music floated softly over the ground, soundtracking an afternoon that felt equal parts festival and footy.

Players know the quirks well, and when asked about their favourite details of Henson, it always led back to the hill.

"The hill always brings great vibes and atmosphere," GWS' Madison Brazendale said.

While her teammate Alyce Parker added: "Outside of the atmosphere, it would be the planes that fly over."

But Jess Doyle loves the post-game traditions: "The Henson pub for post-win celebrations!"

On the field, there were milestones to savour. Giants ruck Fleur Davies brought the hill to its feet with her first AFLW goal -- a drop punt from the pocket that saw every teammate sprint over to celebrate. Cambridge McCormick worked tirelessly to blunt Saints spearhead Jesse Wardlaw, while 19-year-old Kaitlyn Srhoj capped her breakout season with a career-high 27 disposals and a Rising Star nomination.

How about this for Fleur Davies' first goal in the AFLW? 🤯#AFLWGiantsSaints pic.twitter.com/b6LXiYs3nG — AFL Women's (@aflwomens) October 4, 2025

But the Saints had the last say, grinding out their fourth straight win. A Jamie Lambert masterclass proved the difference as St Kilda overcame injuries and pressure to hold on to a 14-point victory.

Henson, as always, was both charming and frustrating. The lone mobile big screen on the far side was little more than a speck to those on the hill, and even cut off to fans in the stands. Renovations inch forward, but for now the infrastructure still lags behind the atmosphere.

When the final siren rang, the vibe carried on. Families and friends poured through Marrickville's side streets, shoulder-to-shoulder, heading for The Henson or Vic on the Park. On a long weekend, a beer tasted better shared with the same voices you'd stood alongside on the hill.

That's the magic of community grounds for AFLW, they're not just places to watch footy, but places where everyone belongs. At Henson Park, a first goal feels like a festival, a walk to the the 'local' feels like an extension of the game, the atmosphere often outweighs imperfection every time.