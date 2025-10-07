Open Extended Reactions

The 2025 AFLW season is well underway, so stay abreast of all the Round 7 fixtures, expert tips, news, results and reaction as they come to hand.

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 10

Western Bulldogs vs. Essendon

Mission Whitten Oval, 7:15pm (AEST)

What to watch for: The AFLW's Pride Round kicks off at Whitten Oval, where the Western Bulldogs host Essendon. The Bombers are on a five-game losing streak, but they've still shown fight against strong opposition; keeping North Melbourne scoreless in the opening quarter earlier this season and pushing Melbourne all the way. To keep their finals hopes alive, they must now win every remaining game. Contrary to popular belief, the Bulldogs won't be an easy task. Despite recording just two wins this season, they've fought hard in every contest and are a side that refuses to be shaken off easily.

ESPN Expert Tip: Bombers by 10 points.

Essendon and Western Bulldogs kick off Round 9. Photo by Quinn Rooney/Getty Images

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 11

Adelaide vs. West Coast

Norwood Oval, 1:05pm (AEST)

What to watch for: Adelaide will be out to rebound after a shock loss to Richmond, which earned the Tigers their first win of the year. The Crows have looked shaky this season, and their clash with West Coast won't be any easier, with the Eagles chasing their first victory over the Crows. West Coast have been sharp in front of goal over the past fortnight, winning their last two games by an average margin of 43.5 points. Amy Franklin has been a standout, kicking five goals across that stretch, but can she have the same impact against Adelaide's quality backline?

ESPN Expert Tip: Crows by 18 points.

Geelong vs. GWS

GMHBA Stadium, 3:05pm (AEST)

What to watch for: The last time these two teams met was in 2022, when the Giants held on to preserve their unbeaten record against the Cats. Can Geelong finally break that streak this weekend? The Cats remain one of the competition's most puzzling sides. With three wins and five losses, they can't afford to let another game slip away. GWS, meanwhile, are chasing a third victory as they look to build a stronger 2025 campaign compared to last season. Last week, Cambridge McCormick did a brilliant job shutting down superstar forward Jesse Wardlaw. Can she repeat that effort against the dangerous Aisling Maloney?

ESPN Expert Tip: Cats by 33 points.

Hawthorn vs. Gold Coast

Kinetic Stadium, 3:05pm (AEST)

What to watch for: Hawthorn will host 18th-placed Gold Coast as they continue their push to remain inside the top four. Despite the gap on the ladder, the clash at Kinetic Stadium -- notorious for its swirling winds -- could prove much closer than many are expecting. In the end, it may simply come down to which forward line can kick straighter when the opportunities arise.

ESPN Expert Tip: Hawks by 25 points.

Brisbane vs. Port Adelaide

Brighton Homes Arena, 5:05pm (AEST)

What to watch for: Brisbane are looking to make it four wins in a row and secure just their second victory at Brighton Homes Arena, a ground where they've often struggled. They face Port Adelaide, who promise to provide an intriguing contest. After a shock late loss to the Saints, Port responded with a four-quarter effort last week, and will need to bring the same intensity against a hungry Lions side. Meanwhile, the city of Brisbane will be watching closely, as the Lions remain the last team with the chance to complete the first-ever 'superfecta' -- with AFL and NRL men's and women's premierships all won by clubs from the state.

ESPN Expert Tip: Lions by 17 points.

Richmond vs. North Melbourne

IKON Park, 7:15pm (AEST)

What to watch for: After pulling off a shock upset last week, Richmond will be chasing another this week: unbeaten North Melbourne. The Kangaroos have had their depth tested in recent weeks, with injuries striking key players. They now await the results of scans on new recruit Eilish Sheerin, who was subbed out of their 68-point win over Sydney with a hamstring concern. Can the Tigers achieve what no team has managed since 2023, hand North Melbourne a loss?

ESPN Expert Tip: Kangaroos by 55 points.

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 12

Sydney vs. Carlton

Henson Park, 1:05pm (AEST)

What to watch for: After opening their season with four straight wins, Sydney now sit at 4-4 and are suddenly in danger of missing a finals series that looked destined less than a month ago. Snapping their losing streak won't come easy against an in-form Carlton side. The Blues are surging and aiming to qualify for their first finals series under coach Mathew Buck. Young gun Sophie McKay will be eager to redeem herself after a frustrating 0.5 return, in what could have been a breakout game. For the Swans, captain Chloe Molloy will need to lead from the front, but is it also time to unleash Rising Star favourite Zippy Fish with more midfield minutes?

ESPN Expert Tip: Swans by 5 points.

St. Kilda vs. Collingwood

RSEA Park, 3:05pm (AEST)

What to watch for: St Kilda will be aiming for a fifth straight win this weekend to keep their finals hopes alive. Sitting just inside the top eight, they can't afford to drop a game against Collingwood, a side that has shown an ability to trouble strong opponents, with a narrow loss to the Demons and a big win over Sydney. The Saints have been hit by injury concerns, with Nicola Barr and Bianca Jakobsson both going down and joining an already high-calibre injury list. Meanwhile, the Pies will be out to finish their season on a positive note, adding more wins to a year in which many expected them to claim none.

ESPN Expert Tip: Saints by 10 points.

Fremantle vs. Melbourne

Fremantle Oval, 5:05pm (AEST)

What to watch for: Melbourne has continued to strengthen their case as premiership contenders. The Demons' mix of firepower up forward and relentless pressure around the contest has kept them firmly in the hunt for top spot. Fremantle, meanwhile, sit 13th, but will be desperate to claim a fourth win for the season and build momentum heading into the final rounds. The Dockers have shown glimpses of exciting football, with their younger players stepping up. Facing one of the league's heavyweights, they'll need a four-quarter performance to challenge the Dees and cause an upset.

ESPN Expert Tip: Demons by 30 points.