The 2025 AFLW finals series is here, and week one looks to be the perfect entrée for what the next four weeks will look like.

Everything is on the line this weekend, so expect some extra theatre as teams looking to prove why they deserve to be the ones to hold the cup aloft on the last Saturday of November.

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 7

North Melbourne vs. Hawthorn

IKON Park, 7:15pm (AEDT)

What to expect: Before last week, these sides had never faced each other in AFLW history. Now, they're meeting for the second time in as many weeks -- this time, in a season-defining qualifying final.

North Melbourne created history in the final home-and-away round, becoming the first team in AFLW, AFL, or VFL history to win 24 consecutive games, and fittingly, it came in Jasmine Garner's 100th. Garner was applauded off the ground by fans and teammates alike though notably, no Hawthorn players joined in. Whether that was a leadership oversight or an administrative slip-up, one thing's certain -- the Kangaroos noticed. And if there's one thing you don't want, it's a fired-up North Melbourne side. Expect extra physicality and perhaps some carry-over tension when the ball is bounced on Friday night.

For Hawthorn, breaking the streak starts with stopping North's ability to score off turnover. The Kangaroos scored 6.4 (40) from intercept chains last week, repeatedly slicing through the Hawks on transition. Hawthorn simply couldn't execute the required two-way running to match them. Despite the 49-point margin, the contest was alive until early in the third quarter, but wasteful entries and poor conversion from territorial dominance sealed their fate.

North Melbourne's strength lies in its even spread of stars, but Tahlia Randall looms as the match-up nightmare. Her ability to lead, clunk marks, and finish with that booming right foot makes her both a focal point and a release valve for the midfield brigade.

Finals footy, though, is a different beast. The Hawks know that all too well after their straight-sets exit last season. Can they flip the script this time and shake the unshakeable Roos in the first final of 2025?

ESPN expert tip: North by 30 points.

North Melbourne and Hawthorn kick-off the 2025 AFLW finals series on Friday night. Photo by Michael Willson/AFL Photos via Getty Images

SATURDAY, NOVEMEBER 8

Carlton vs. West Coast

IKON Park, 3:05pm (AEDT)

What to expect: Much like Friday's clash, these two sides get the rare advantage -- or disadvantage -- of facing each other for the second straight week. This time, West Coast travels to IKON Park for the club's first-ever finals appearance, something they didn't even know was possible until a Saturday-night upset secured their maiden berth.

The Eagles came out firing in that Round 12 meeting, leading early through relentless pressure, but they simply couldn't sustain it. A series of undisciplined free kicks opened the door and the Blues made them pay. The key difference lay in contested possessions and inside 50s, areas where West Coast fell short when the game was there to be won.

For Carlton, this week demands a clean-slate mindset, not complacency. The Blues have come a long way since their 2019 Grand Final appearance; only three players remain from that side (Darcy Vescio, Gab Pound, and Breann Harrington). This is a younger, fresher team, and fresh to the finals football scene, much like their opponents.

This matchup promises to be an exciting watch, particularly to see which young star steps up under finals heat. Can Ella Roberts elevate her game even further, or will Sophie McKay use the stage to put the rest of the competition on notice?

ESPN expert tip: Blues by 10 points.

SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 9

Melbourne vs. Brisbane

IKON Park, 1:05pm (AEDT)

What to expect: Just a fortnight ago in Round 11, Brisbane held off Melbourne in what many called the game of the round and if the sequel is anything like the original, this one will have eyes glued to the screen.

The Lions enter finals on a roll, chasing their seventh straight win, while the Demons have endured a patchy run, without consecutive victories since Round 8. Melbourne's inconsistency has been costly, some near-misses against lower quality sides and a shock loss to Fremantle late in the season raising questions about their form heading into the later part of the season.

Brisbane, meanwhile, are hungry for redemption after last year's heartbreaking Grand Final defeat. But their forward efficiency remains a concern. Against Collingwood last week, the Lions dominated contested possession and inside 50s, yet converted at just 22% -- a figure that could prove fatal against elite opposition. To win finals, reward for effort is needed.

It's shaping as a fascinating contest at both ends. Their last meeting opened with a goalless first quarter before both forward lines exploded into action. Melbourne's tall, fast-moving attack is dangerous, particularly in dry conditions, while a finals-fuelled Dakota Davidson could be a nightmare match-up for any backline.

ESPN expert tip: Demons by 4 points.

Adelaide vs. St. Kilda

Norwood Oval, 3:05pm (AEDT)

What to expect: The only match outside Victoria this weekend sees Adelaide host St Kilda in an elimination final to close out Week 1 of the AFLW finals. Remarkably, for all their success, this is the first time the Crows have ever played in an elimination final -- and for the Saints, it marks their first finals appearance in club history.

It's been a week of mixed emotions for St Kilda. The excitement of finally breaking through for finals footy is tempered by a 45-point loss to the Bulldogs last round, hardly ideal momentum. The Saints have battled injuries over the past month but continue to find a way, thriving on adversity and refusing to let setbacks define them.

Jesse Wardlaw looms as crucial to any Saints upset hopes. A quieter Round 12 performance limited their scoring chances, and her impact (or lack thereof) could again dictate the result. Adelaide will no doubt study the vision closely as there's a blueprint there for how to blunt the Saints' attack.

The Crows only secured their finals spot at the final siren of Round 12, but at home, with their trademark experience and composure, they're a dangerous proposition. Expect them to learn from that Round 1 loss to the Saints, the very game that gave St Kilda belief their season could be different.

The midfield battle should be elite: a young Tyanna Smith and Georgia Patrikios going head-to-head with Ebony Marinoff and Anne Hatchard, a fascinating mix of youth and experience that could decide the match.

ESPN expert tip: Crows by 18 points.