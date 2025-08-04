Open Extended Reactions

In Round 21 of the 2025 AFL season, a highly-skilled veteran wound back the clock to kick his side to a massive win, but one team's fans have definitely checked out, and it could be season over for more than one much-loved star. Here's whose stocks are up and down.

Our footy experts cast their eye over the week's action to find out whose stocks are up -- whether it's a coaching masterstroke or a player having a blinder -- and whose are down.

Adelaide

Stocks up: Two big shoutouts from Friday night's impressive win over the Hawks -- firstly, to inspirational skipper Jordan Dawson, who really got the Crows back into the match with two consecutive goals in the second term after the Hawks opened up an early 32-point lead. He finished with 21 disposals, 12 tackles, four clearances, and those two key goals. And Taylor Walker. There aren't many players in the league you'd prefer to have the footy in the following two situations: 50 out on an angle and 35 out on the boundary. You could probably count them on one hand. But for Tex? Completed it, mate. His two final quarter stunners secured the four points for Adelaide. Top spot calling?

Stocks down: Players know not to point at the scoreboard when arguing with an umpire about a free kick, but Mark Keane clearly forgot the memo. He gave away a crucial 50 metre penalty which gifted the Hawks a goal, and gave away a couple of other silly holding frees. He's a better player than one who panicks with the ball coming inside 50. Calm it down, Mark!

Brisbane

Stocks up: How's that for a midfield response? After getting monstered by the Suns a week earlier, Brisbane's on-ball brigade came out breathing fire against the Pies, winning contested ball by 22, clearances by 17(!), and setting the tone from the first bounce. Chris Fagan's midfield unit reminded everyone why they're a genuine premiership threat, with Lachie Neale and Hugh McCluggage leading the way in the statement win.

Stocks down: Brisbane's big win came at a cost, with Ryan Lester entering concussion protocols after a head knock in the opening term, meaning the reliable defender will now miss next week's crucial clash with Fremantle.

Carlton

Stocks up: Patrick Cripps did all he could to will the Blues over the line at Optus Stadium. The skipper was immense with 36 disposals, 21 contested possessions, nine clearances, and nine tackles -- a classic Cripps performance we've come to expect from the two-time Brownlow medallist. There were encouraging signs from Harry McKay too, who kicked a ripping goal, laid 10 tackles and looked much more like his old self.

Stocks down: After leading by 24 points at the main break, the Blues were completely overrun, conceding 11 goals to two in the second half. Carlton's fade-outs have been a theme this season, and this one was a real dampener after an upset started to really loom. Shattering news for youngster Harry O'Farrell, too, who looks to have torn his ACL.

Collingwood

Stocks up: In a tough night for the Pies, a couple of efforts stood out. Darcy Cameron's intercept marking again proved important to help out a struggling defence of late, with all five of his grabs intercepts. Lachie Schultz also gave everything in attack, presenting all night, laying seven tackles, and finishing with 21 pressure acts which epitomised his effort.

Stocks down: Collingwood's premiership chances have taken a minor hit. They're still second on the ladder, but three losses from their past four -- all to fellow top-eight teams -- raise very real questions. With Hawthorn and ladder-leading Adelaide still to come, the belief that they're flag favourites just doesn't feel as strong as it did a month ago.

Essendon

Stocks up: Among all the injury carnage and chaos of their season, Jayden Nguyen's debut was a genuine bright spot for the Bombers. The 19-year-old became the first AFL player of Vietnamese descent and was thrown straight into the fire lining up on Tom Papley. He was also the Bombers' 14th debutant of the season -- a new AFL record.

Stocks down: The effort is there, the kids are trying, but nine straight losses tells the story. Injuries have gutted the Bombers, but it's still a harsh slide after such a promising start to the year.

Fremantle

Stocks up: There just aren't many players like Luke Jackson. The Dockers star was everywhere on Sunday, finishing with 28 hitouts, 27 disposals, 21 contested possessions, eight clearances, six tackles, and a goal. Seriously. A 200cm 'unicorn' with freakish agility allowing to impact the game wherever he goes. Shout out to Josh Treacy, too, who clunked five marks and slotted three goals in a strong forward showing.

Stocks down: A groin injury to Hayden Young in the first quarter soured the win. Just his third game back from a long hamstring layoff, and he's once again on the sidelines. Fingers crossed it's nothing major, Freo would definitely love him fit and firing come September.

Geelong

Stocks up: Isn't Jack Martin just looming as a classic 'finals impact' player. Geelong has been patient with him this season, waiting for him to get over injuries before unleashing him in the back end of the season -- and wasn't it to great effect on Sunday at GMHBA Stadium. He had 13 disposals and kicked four goals ... not only that, it was the fastest burst of four goals this side of 2000. It took him just five minutes and 16 seconds to boot his four majors, surpasing Jack Riewoldt's quartet in 5 minutes and 29 seconds from 2010.

Stocks down: Let's face it, the Cats are going to hit September with an almighty patch of strong form behind them. But, could that soft draw to end the season come back to bite them? Now after strong wins over North Melbourne and Port Adelaide, the Cats close out the year with games against Essendon, Sydney, and Richmond. Yep, soft enough to get them into a top-two spot, but it ain't going to prepare the Cats for what's to come.

Gold Coast

Stocks up: We talk plenty about Noah Anderson and Matt Rowell, and fair enough, they've become arguably the best midfield duo in the comp. But let's focus on John Noble who still seems to be flying under the radar in a big way. The ex-Pie is thriving in his new colours, racking up another 30 disposals and 723 metres gained across half-back against the Tigers. His run and carry has become a key part of Damien Hardwick's system, and he's quickly proving to be one of the Suns' smartest pick-ups.

Stocks down: You'd hate to be most other finals contenders not named Gold Coast. The Suns still have a catch-up game to play after that postponed Opening Round clash against Essendon, meaning they'll close out the home-and-away season with the final say (and likely a huge percentage boost). They're already sitting fifth, and with that extra game in hand, the Suns' fixture advantage could be the difference in a tight finals race.

GWS

Stocks up: Thursday night was a dismal showing from the Giants, their worst under coach Adam Kingsley, but Finn Callaghan just keeps on keeping on. He had another 23 disposals at 88%, had more than 500 metres gained, eight inside 50s and took a couple of intercept marks.

Stocks down: He's possibly the best defender in the league, and has put his hand up to be All-Australian despite missing a handful of games, but Sam Taylor was smashed by the Bulldogs forwards -- particularly Sam Darcy -- on Thursday night. He was well beaten in one-on-ones, gave away two free kicks, and just all around struggled to contain the monster tall Darcy.

Hawthorn

Stocks up: It's great to see James Sicily starting to look like himself again. The Hawks skipper was more than solid against Adelaide, with a game-high seven intercept marks, nine intercept possessions, five rebound 50s, and seven inside 50s from his 18 touches. He's having more and more influence on games which is a welcome sign as Hawthorn continues its fight for finals.

Stocks down: Just shattering news with Will Day ruled out for the season, the star midfielder re-injuring the same foot that kept him sidelined for months earlier this year. It's a cruel blow for both Day and the Hawks, who'll now have to push for finals without arguably their most important -- and best -- player.

Melbourne

Stocks up: He didn't have a great start to the year, but Bayley Fritsch has worked himself back into form nicely in the last few weeks. He booted 4.0 against the Eagles and took some strong marks in the forward 50. In his past month, he's kicked three, two, three, and now four to have 12 from his last four matches -- exactly what the Dees need to be getting out of a player of his calibre.

Stocks down: Hmm, the AFL website still has 'TBC' listed as the crowd between the Dees and Eagles on Saturday. That's a bit cheeky. Thankfully, Austadiums has it listed, as 16,394. Let's be honest, that's generous. Grim.

North Melbourne

Stocks up: Google "silky" and Colby McKercher just might pop up. The Roos youngster was a standout in defeat, finishing with 36 disposals (28 kicks), eight marks, 642 metres gained, and a classy goal. Despite it being just his second season at the top level, McKercher oozes composure and class, and North needs to do all it can to hold onto him.

Stocks down: Paul Curtis will find himself in hot water after a high off-the-ball shove to the throat region of Angus Hastie on the quarter time siren. Unnecessary, and no doubt a sanction is coming his way.

Port Adelaide

Stocks up: It's been a standout year in a poor team by Mitch Georgiades. Another three goals in the loss to Geelong, taking his tally to 51 on the year to be equal second on the Coleman Medal leaderboard with a few games to play. It's been a long slog for the Power forward, who has overcome an injury-hampered start to his career (including an ACL) to become a consistent shining light in the front 50 for Port.

Stocks down: That's now four losses this year by 88 points or more for Ken Hinkley's Power, with the capitulation at Geelong joining other losses of 90, 91, and 98 in 2025. Yes, the coach is on the way out, but it's an embarrassing way to end such a respected, long tenure.

Richmond

Stocks up: Once again, Nick Vlastuin did his best to hold the fort. With the ball living in the Suns' forward half, the veteran defender was everywhere, finishing with 22 disposals, 11 intercept possessions, and four intercept marks. He's played a lone hand in a backline under siege and deserves praise.

Stocks down: The gap between one week and the next must be a little frustrating for Tigers fans. They really pushed Collingwood and made them earn every point last week, then one round later got blown off the park by 84 against the Suns. the consistency isn't there yet which is understandable for a young, rebuilding side, but the swings still need to be worked on. Anyway, that steadiness will come ... eventually.

St Kilda

Stocks up: We're gonna highlight two of the Saints' best here, and two whose futures are a little uncertain! Rowan Marshall was terrific in the ruck with 24 disposals, 32 hitouts, six marks, five tackles, and one goal, while Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera lit it up again with 36 touches, nine clearances, nine score involvements, and seven inside 50s. Both are just so important which makes the trade and contract speculation all the more intriguing.

Stocks down: What sort of team starts their skipper as the sub? Seems like a strange choice to have Jack Steele warm the bench as a crucial on-field leader, and Ross Lyon didn't say he was injured, just 'sore' -- as is just about every other player in the league at this stage of the year. It certainly raised eyebrows.

Sydney

Stocks up: It was another monster outing from Brodie Grundy, who's powering towards another All-Australian blazer. The big man racked up 39 disposals, 22 contested possessions, eight marks, 13 clearances, and nine score involvements in a dominant display to continue his enormous season, and somehow, he just keeps on lifting week by week.

Stocks down: The Swans' timing has been pretty poor hasn't it? Not that it's totally their fault! Sydney has won six of its last eight and is finally getting close to its best team back on the park, but it's likely all come too late, with finals hopes basically gone. But they'll still shape September with the form they're in and clashes against Brisbane and Geelong to come.

West Coast

Stocks up: Shout out to Tom McCarthy who was probably the Egales best in the loss to the Demons on Saturday. He picked up plenty of the footy in the back half, totalling 26 disposals, four intercepts, and eight score involvements for the match. Campbell Chesser, too, showed he's worth persisting with; his 17 disposals and a goal were notable in his first game of the season.

Stocks down: The watchability of this team really is dwindling with just a couple of games left. No Harley Reid, no real excitement (or supply) in the forward line, and big-margin losses. The season is almost over, thankfully.

Western Bulldogs

Stocks up: The Bulldogs' tall timber had a night out on Thursday in the monster 88-point win over the Giants. Tim English managed to sneak forward and kicked 2.3, and both Sam Darcy and Aaron Naughton kicked another five each, after last week booting six and seven respectively. The Bulldogs are up there with the most offensive teams in the league, and when they're on, it's a pleasure to watch.

Stocks down: It's all good an well to have a potent attack that fires in big wins, but the losses have stacked up for the Dogs, and they're in danger of missing the eight despite a percentage of 137.3. That's currently the third-best in the AFL. If they miss finals, they'd comfortably become the 'best' team to miss the eight -- St Kilda missing in 2012 with a percenatge of 123.33 is the current leader in the final eight era.