The 2023 season is underway. Stay abreast of all the Round 4 AFL fixtures, games, news, tips, odds, results, reaction and video as they come to hand.

Jump ahead to a particular game:

Lions vs. Magpies

Roos vs. Blues

Crows vs. Dockers

Tigers vs. Bulldogs

Saints vs. Suns

Swans vs. Power

Bombers vs. GWS

Eagles vs. Demons

Cats vs. Hawks

THURSDAY, APRIL 6

Brisbane vs. Collingwood, Gabba, 7.35pm (AEDT)

Team news: The Pies will be without ruckman Darcy Cameron after he sustained a knee injury against Richmond last week, but Jack Ginnivan is available for selection after returning from his two-week drug ban via the VFL.

ESPN tip: Brisbane by 1 point.

TAB odds: Brisbane $2.10, Collingwood $1.74

FRIDAY, APRIL 7

North Melbourne vs. Carlton, Marvel Stadium, 4:20pm (AEDT)

Team news: Both clubs could be forced into changes ahead of Good Friday with Griffin Logue and Blake Acres facing one-match bans from incidents at Round 3. Matt Owies (hamstring) will also miss for the Blues, while Jy Simpkin and Luke Davies-Uniacke will be a chance to return for Alastair Clarkson's side.

ESPN tip: Blues by 28 points.

TAB odds: North Melbourne $4.30, Carlton $1.22

SATURDAY, APRIL 8

Adelaide vs. Fremantle, Adelaide Oval, 1.45pm (AEDT)

Team news: Sam Berry (calf) was subbed out of the Showdown and is no certainty to suit up to face the Dockers this week. A like-for-like swap could be brewing, however, with Harry Schoenberg picking up 34 disposals and kicking three goals in the SANFL to put his hand up for selection.

ESPN tip: Crows by 8 points.

TAB odds: Adelaide $1.74, Fremantle $2.10

Richmond vs. Western Bulldogs, MCG, 4:35pm (AEDT)

Team news: Dustin Martin (hamstring) and Jacob Hopper (knee) are both likely to face the Bulldogs this week after being held out of the side in Round 3, but Nathan Broad remains suspended.

ESPN tip: Tigers by 15 points.

TAB odds: Richmond $1.45, Western Bulldogs $2.75

Darrian Traynor/Getty Images

St Kilda vs. Gold Coast, Marvel Stadium, 7.30pm (AEDT)

Team news: Although initial fears he could be facing a month on the sidelines after hurting his shoulder against the Bombers, scans have cleared Mason Wood of any serious damage and will put his hand up to face the Suns this week. It's not positive news for Jimmy Webster, though, who has a fractured cheekbone and will miss at least four weeks.

ESPN tip: Saints by 19 points.

TAB odds: St Kilda $1.45, Gold Coast $2.75

Sydney vs. Port Adelaide, SCG, 7:30pm (AEDT)

Team news: Ken Hinkley could swing the axe after a disappointing Showdown loss to the Crows, but the Power have no injuries to report from the game.

ESPN tip: Swans by 24 points.

TAB odds: Sydney $1.34, Port Adelaide $3.30

SUNDAY, APRIL 9

Essendon vs. GWS, Marvel Stadium, 2:10pm (AEDT)

Team news: Giants youngster Josh Fahey could be in the mix to face the Bombers after his 43-disposal, nine-mark game in the VFL.

ESPN tip: Giants by 3 points.

TAB odds: Essendon $1.47, GWS $2.70