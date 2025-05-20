Net Gains: JB Bahio's gritty play prioritizes impact over flash

Francis Lopez is the latest collegiate player to leave the Philippines to play in Japan's B.League. How can the PBA stop top-tier talent from leaving? (1:54)

Net Gains is your weekly look at the difference-makers no one's talking about, but who deserve the spotlight.

If NLEX hopes to make a serious playoff push in the Philippine Cup, their top priority is clear: Provide support for Robert Bolick. While Bolick is expected to deliver impressive numbers, a heliocentric offense can only take the team so far. To truly compete, NLEX needs greater scoring diversity and offensive flexibility.

Six games into the conference, that question of who will provide offensive support is starting to be answered. Xyrus Torres has been a bright spot with his sharpshooting as he averaged 12.5 points on an efficient 46.4% from beyond the arc. Javee Mocon and Brandon Ramirez have also chipped in with 9.5 points apiece, giving the team reliable secondary options.

But JB Bahio's emergence has been just as crucial as he has served as the team's unsung hero with his willingness to do the dirty work and act as a key connector on both ends of the floor.

What's intriguing about Bahio is that he isn't your typical standout by today's standards. He's not a physically dominant athlete, nor does he deliver the kind of highlight-reel plays that grab attention. At 6-foot-5, he's considered undersized for a power forward in the modern game. He lacks the perimeter shooting that has become a staple for big men -- evident in his lone 3-point attempt so far this conference.

Yet, despite these perceived limitations, Bahio has carved out a vital role for NLEX through effort, intelligence, and toughness. He has thrived in the margins by fighting for loose balls, setting timely screens, boxing out taller opponents, and making the extra pass to keep the offense flowing. Bahio may not be a volume scorer or shooter, but his presence is felt in the little things that often go unnoticed.

Bahio's rise in NLEX's rotation didn't come overnight. After flying under the radar during his collegiate stint in the NCAA, he entered the PBA with little fanfare. But rather than be discouraged, he embraced the challenge of carving out a role. His focus wasn't on flashy stats or highlight plays - it was on earning every minute on the floor.

The uptick of his minutes from the Commissioner's Cup to this conference says a lot, as he went from 8.4 minutes to 26 minutes per game. In this conference, Bahio has repaid this trust with impressive numbers of 11 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 2.7 assists on 53.8% shooting from 2s. He is also the best rebounder of the squad while having the second most assists per game for NLEX.

JB Bahio's emergence as NLEX's glue guy has been critical to their success in the Philippine Cup. PBA Media Bureau

"Malaking adjustment for me, coming from the NCAA, iba talaga 'yung laro sa PBA. Kaya nagdoble trabaho ako sa weight room and extra work na rin," Bahio on how he has adjusted in his first two conferences with NLEX.

His game is a throwback to the gritty, no-frills kind of basketball that prioritizes impact over aesthetics. His ability to anchor defensive possessions and provide stability in the frontcourt has made him a key glue guy for NLEX. In a team searching for identity and consistency beyond their star guard, Bahio's steady contributions have become an indispensable part of their effort to stay competitive.

Understanding his place in a league filled with elite athletes and seasoned pros, Bahio committed himself to the grind. He recognized the physical and mental leap required to compete in the PBA, especially under a veteran like Coach Jong Uichico.

"Sa akin lang, binibigay ko 'yung best ko. 'Di ko lang sinasayang 'yung opportunity na binibigay sa akin ni Coach Jong [Uichico]," Bahio added.

The former San Beda Red Lion's mindset is simple but purposeful: Maximize every opportunity, stay locked in on his role, and let his energy do the talking. Bahio doesn't need plays drawn for him or the ball in his hands to make an impact. He understands that his value lies in the things that don't always show up in the box score.

"Nagfofocus lang ako sa rules ni Coach Jong na lagi maging aggressive sa defense and rebounding. Bonus na lang sa akin 'yung extra points," Bahio said, staying grounded in his role and embracing the little victories that come with playing the right way.

As NLEX continues its push for playoff contention, the emergence of complementary contributors like Bahio is exactly what the team needs to balance its offense and solidify its identity. While Robert Bolick remains the engine, it's the presence of hard-nosed, selfless players like Bahio that gives NLEX the depth required to succeed in a grueling conference.

In a league where stars often take the spotlight, Bahio's rise is a reminder that winning teams are built just as much on effort and heart as they are on talent.