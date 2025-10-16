How Titan Ultra Giant Risers is searching for its identity

Open Extended Reactions

As the newest squad to enter the PBA, Titan Ultra Giant Risers rose to the occasion with a win in their debut game against Meralco Bolts.

Now, the question is if they can keep it up and become competitive in the league for the long run.

In celebration of the PBA's golden anniversary, the league welcomed a new franchise as Pureblends Corporation took over NorthPort Batang Pier's spot. Carrying its new product, Titan Ultra, the intrigue lies not just in the brand but in what kind of approach this fresh team will bring to the competition.

For years, NorthPort carried a reputation as the team that developed stars only to see them shine elsewhere.

Time and again, their promising talents were traded away just as they began to blossom -- fueling the narrative that NorthPort served as a stepping stone for other contenders rather than a true title threat of its own.

It was evident in the past season, where they made a semifinal appearance in the Commissioner's Cup then ended up missing the playoffs in the following Philippine Cup.

Thus, it is only fitting to assess where Titan Ultra is right now and what can be expected in their maiden season in the PBA.

Titan Ultra is still developing

With the departure of Arvin Tolentino for the KBL and multiple offseason moves, it can be said that Titan Ultra's roster is fairly new.

And if there's a good snapshot on where they are as a team, it's how the team performed in its first two games.

Considerably the underdogs coming into Meralco, Calvin Abueva put up a vintage performance to lead them to a victory.

Abueva recorded a career-high outing of 41 points and seven rebounds on 65.3 TS%, which included an 18-point outburst in the third quarter. Joshua Munzon and Cade Flores complemented him with 14 and ten points respectively.

But that victory, in hindsight, may have masked the bigger issues lurking beneath the surface.

When Abueva sat out their next game against Converge FiberXers due to a hamstring injury, Titan Ultra's flaws were fully exposed.

Even though Munzon dropped 31 points in their 129-92 loss against the FiberXers, it only highlighted the team's lack of depth and cohesion. The team struggled to generate consistent offense beyond their top guns, while their defense collapsed under the opposition's fluid ball movement and transition pace.

Miscommunications on switches and late rotations plagued them all night, exposing a group still learning each other's tendencies. For all their energy and individual talent, Titan Ultra remains a team searching for rhythm, structure, and the kind of chemistry that turns effort into wins.

Ultimately, Titan Ultra's first two games tell a simple story: talent can win you a game, but chemistry wins you a playoff series or even a title. The pieces are there -- Abueva's fire, Munzon's scoring, Flores's hustle -- but, as a collective, they're still learning how to blend into a functioning unit.

New acquisitions in the team like Ato Ular, Aljun Melecio and Jeo Ambohot will need time to gel and build an on-court understanding under also-new head coach Johnedel Cardel.

The early win may have sparked excitement, but if Titan Ultra wants to rise beyond being a novelty franchise, they'll need to find their rhythm and trust the system.

Chris Koon as one of Titan Ultra's cornerstones

Titan Ultra Giant Risers' selection of Chris Koon in the most-recent PBA draft could prove a savvy choice as he shapes as a potential cornerstone for the future. PBA Media Bureau

Beyond retaining and adding veterans to their roster, Titan Ultra's decision to get a player with high upside in the 2025 PBA Draft could signify the trust they have in Chris Koon to lead them in the future.

The former Ateneo Blue Eagle brings a rare blend of size and guard skills -- at 6-foot-5, he has shown he can handle the ball, play multiple positions, and attack from various spots on the floor.

For now, there's some patience needed for Koon as well, with averages of 5.5 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 1.5 assists on a lowly 33.1 TS%.

But even with modest numbers, the flashes are there -- the way Koon reads the floor, his ability to make the extra pass, and his comfort operating within the flow of the offense all hint at a player who can eventually become a reliable offensive contributor.

The length and mobility of Koon already allows him to guard wings and even switch onto smaller guards, which fits perfectly in a modern, positionless style that Titan Ultra seems to be leaning toward. What he lacks right now is confidence in his outside shot and assertiveness in taking over possessions, both of which usually come with experience and minutes.

For Titan Ultra, grooming Koon isn't just about his individual growth -- it's about establishing a culture of development within a young franchise.

Having veterans like Abueva and Munzon around gives Koon the right mix of mentorship and competitive pressure to accelerate his learning curve.

The team doesn't need him to be a star right away, but they do need him to build habits that will translate into long-term consistency -- defending without fouling, making the right reads, and hitting open shots when the defense collapses.