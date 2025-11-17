Open Extended Reactions

Six teams now share the same mark in the loss column -- two defeats apiece -- with Rain or Shine Elasto Painters and NLEX Road Warriors already into the playoffs of the PBA Philippine Cup.

But the tough reality is that only four of them will secure twice-to-beat advantages in the quarterfinals.

With such little room for error, every game from here on out becomes a high-stakes battle for position.

As the league pauses for Gilas Pilipinas' campaign in the 2027 FIBA Basketball World Cup Asian qualifiers, it's the perfect moment to step back and assess where each team stands.

From teams finding their rhythm to squads still ironing out inconsistencies, this break offers a clear snapshot of how the field is shaping up heading into the stretch run.

1. Rain or Shine Elasto Painters (6-2): Mamuyac's paint touches

For Rain or Shine's offense to truly click, they need consistent pressure at the rim. Getting downhill -- whether through half-court drives or in transition -- not only creates high-percentage looks but also forces defenses into rotation, opening up kick-outs and secondary actions.

One of the biggest catalysts for that rim pressure is Gian Mamuyac, whose relentless slashing keeps defenses honest and jump-starts the team's flow.

The former Ateneo Blue Eagle impact isn't fully captured in the box score, but his averages of 11.0 points, 3.0 rebounds and 2.5 assists reflect a player who contributes across multiple layers of the game. More importantly, his ability to attack gaps, collapse defenders, and generate movement within the offense gives Rain or Shine an edge that goes beyond the stat line -- helping unlock better shots for the entire roster.

2. San Miguel Beermen (5-2): 107 bench points shows their depth

Most nights, putting up 107 points as a team is more than enough to secure a win. But when that kind of production just comes from your bench alone -- especially on a roster that already starts June Mar Fajardo and CJay Perez -- you create a level of firepower that's simply overwhelming for most opponents.

In San Miguel's lone outing this past week against Titan Ultra Giant Risers, Jericho Cruz and Don Trollano spearheaded the second-unit surge with 24 and 20 points respectively -- en route to a dominant 158-117 victory.

Their scoring punch gave the team a jolt whenever the starters rested, reinforcing just how dangerous this lineup is under head coach Leo Austria and used properly.

3. Converge FiberXers (5-2): Juan Gómez de Liaño's perfect Gilas audition

It's almost guaranteed that Juan Gómez de Liaño has put every PBA fan on notice with his stellar play in his first conference in the league. But the most important figure to impress also got ticked in Converge's victory over Barangay Ginebra in the past week.

After scoring a career-high 32 points, six rebounds, six assists on an 81.3 TS%, Gilas Pilipinas head coach Tim Cone decided to call up the 2025 PBA Draft second overall pick's services for the first window of the World Cup Qualifiers.

And with Gilas in need of a dynamic combo guard, he now has a real shot at reclaiming his spot in the program

4. NLEX Road Warriors (6-2): Efficient and playmaking Bolick is scary

Previously, Robert Bolick earned praise for rediscovering his trademark aggressiveness in the win over Rain or Shine. But this week, he took things a step further -- not only putting up big numbers, but doing so with elite efficiency while keeping the entire NLEX offense humming

The Mythical First Team member of last season exploded for 34 points, five rebounds and ten assists on a blistering 78.6 TS% in their victory over Titan Ultra, dictating the tempo and creating high-quality looks for himself and his teammates. When he's scoring at will and running the offense this cleanly, he's definitely one of the toughest covers in the league.

5. TNT Tropang 5G (5-2): Free-throw frequency might be a concern

TNT's dribble-drive system continues to produce a steady diet of threes, but the downside of that perimeter-heavy approach is starting to surface.

Their rim pressure has not resulted in drawn fouls, resulting in a league-low 16.7 free-throw attempts per game -- an unusually small number for a team that thrives on pace and attacking closeouts.

Getting to the line is a key stabilizer, especially when the outside shots cool off or opponents tighten up defensively, which was felt in the team's fourth quarter collapse against Rain or Shine. If TNT can't generate more contact in the paint or diversify their attack, this lack of free throws could become a real hurdle against the more physical teams.

6. Magnolia Hotshots (5-2): Winning through defense

Per RealGM, Magnolia now owns the fourth-best defense in the league, giving up just 102.3 points per 100 possessions. And while Zav Lucero has emerged as arguably the league's top rim protector with two blocks per contest, their win over Blackwater Bossing showed that the strength of their defense goes well beyond one player.

They held the Blackwater to just 38.9% shooting, forced 21 turnovers, and turned those mistakes into 26 points -- an elite display of pressure and discipline.

With the most they've allowed all conference being 94 points against San Miguel, Magnolia is clearly building its identity on the defensive end -- and it's starting to look like a foundation they can rely on deep into the conference

7. Barangay Ginebra (3-4): Let Abarrientos play freely

Issues at the point of attack continue to show for RJ Abarrientos, but there's no denying how essential his scoring punch is if Ginebra wants to contend in the Philippine Cup. Their games against Converge and Phoenix Fuel Masters made that even more evident, as his shot-making kept the offense afloat when the system stalled.

Despite facing clear defensive challenges against Converge's guard-heavy attack, the reigning Rookie of the Year's talent shined through. He averaged 23.5 points on a strong 60.8 TS%, including a crucial late-game surge that powered Ginebra's fourth-quarter comeback versus Phoenix.

For now, his offense remains too valuable to take off the floor -- even as he continues to tighten up the other end.

8. Meralco Bolts (3-4): Status quo

The team continues to be occupied by their EASL schedule, where Meralco won its first game against the Macau Black Bears.

9. Phoenix Fuel Masters (2-6): Rivero is ready

At the start of the conference, it looked like Ricci Rivero had simply mastered the role of super scorer off the bench for Phoenix. But as the games piled up, he's shown he can be much more -- someone who can anchor stretches of offense and potentially grow into a true franchise pillar.

He poured in 28 points built on relentless drives, finishing with a strong 58.4 TS%. With that blend of aggression and efficiency, Rivero is no longer just providing instant offense -- he's shaping into a central piece Phoenix can build around.

10. Titan Ultra Giant Risers (2-6): Pessumal is getting his touches now

Von Pessumal has been part of great squads that won multiple championships, which also meant he got less opportunities. But with his first conference with Titan Ultra, he is starting to gain more confidence.

In the past two games, Pessumal has put up 17.5 points on 5-of-11 shooting from 4-point range -- showing the marksmanship that he has always possessed. Even though both assignments versus San Miguel and NLEX resulted in losses, the team now understands that they got a reliable floor spacer in him.

11. Blackwater Bossing (1-6): Who could be the consistent second option beyond Barefield?

Since RK Ilagan went down, Blackwater has been stuck in a revolving door when it comes to finding consistent support behind Sedrick Barefield. Some nights it's Christian David, other nights it's Dalph Panopio, and occasionally it's a role player catching fire -- but the lack of a reliable number two option is becoming a real concern.

Against Magnolia, it was Panopio who carried the load with 14 points, yet David managed only five even though averaging 13.7 points -- highlighting the volatility of their backcourt production. Until Blackwater identifies a dependable secondary scorer, Barefield's offensive burden will remain heavy -- and their ceiling will stay limited.

12. Terrafirma Dyip (1-6): Lack of ceiling is biting them

Terrafirma's lack of interior presence continues to haunt them, and it showed again in their latest outing. Without enough size to battle inside, they struggled to control the glass and protect the paint from start to finish.

They were outrebounded 57-44 and overwhelmed in the lane, giving up a lopsided 56-32 advantage in points in the paint to Phoenix. Until the team finds more reliable frontcourt size or rim protection, these interior gaps will keep putting them at a disadvantage every night.