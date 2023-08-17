Janibek Alimkhanuly and Vincenzo Gualtieri have agreed to unify middleweight titles Oct. 14 in Rosenberg, Texas, sources told ESPN.

Alimkhanuly, the WBO's 160-pound champion, will headline a Top Rank Boxing on ESPN card for the fourth consecutive outing. A 30-year-old from Kazakhstan, Alimkhanuly (14-0, 9 KOs) is ESPN's No. 2-ranked middleweight. The southpaw has made two defenses, both against fringe contenders.

Alimkhanuly is coming off a second-round KO of Steven Butler in May.

Gualtieri (21-0-1, 7 KOs) has never competed outside of his native Germany. The 30-year-old won the vacant IBF title last month with a decision over Esquiva Falcão.

Gualtieri is rated No. 9 at middleweight by ESPN.