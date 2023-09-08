Model Nina Agdal, the fiancée of Logan Paul, filed a lawsuit Wednesday against his next boxing opponent, Dillon Danis, for "revenge porn," according to court documents.

For about a month, Danis has waged a smear campaign against Agdal on social media, including posting a "sexually explicit photograph" of her that was taken without her consent, per the complaint.

The suit was filed in U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey and included requests for a temporary restraining order against Danis, a preliminary injunction to stop him from posting more photos or videos, and an eventual permanent restraining order. On Thursday, Judge Madeline Cox Arleo granted Agdal the temporary restraining order pending further litigation.

In her complaint against Danis, Agdal is claiming two counts of disclosure of an intimate image and one count of invasion of privacy. Agdal is citing the United States "revenge porn statute," officially named the Violence Against Women Act Reauthorization from 2022, as well as a New Jersey statute against invasion of privacy.

Agdal's attorneys, Joseph B. Shumofsky and Linxuan Yan of Sills Cummins & Gross P.C., wrote in the complaint that Danis posted a "nonconsensual, sexually explicit photograph of [Agdal], displaying full frontal nudity, to millions of social media users in the course of a relentless, ongoing campaign of cyber harassment and bullying against her." Danis, per the complaint, has used his social media accounts on X, formerly known as Twitter, and Instagram "to make hundreds of crude posts about [Agdal]," most of which mention or portray her in disparaging fashion.

The complaint states that the explicit photo was taken during a "romantic encounter" more than 10 years ago without Agdal's consent. Danis deleted the post at the behest of fight promoter Misfits Boxing after a threat that his bout with Paul would be canceled if he did not, according to the complaint.

In addition to the restraining orders, due to Danis' threats to release more photos and videos, Agdal is asking the court for damages no less than $150,000 and the profits Danis has made from the social media posts about her. The restraining order includes "all persons in active concert or participation" with Danis.

Paul and Danis are scheduled to face off in a boxing match Oct. 14 in Manchester, England.

"I will beat Logan and this case," Danis told ESPN on Friday. "The biggest comeback in sports history."

Paul's team declined comment on the lawsuit. Agdal's legal team did not immediately respond to a request for comment from ESPN.

Danis is a former Brazilian jiu-jitsu champion who has competed for Bellator MMA. The 30-year-old from New Jersey is a longtime training partner of UFC star Conor McGregor. He has not fought in any combat sport since an MMA fight with Bellator in 2019.

Paul, 28, rose to fame as a YouTube personality before parlaying that into a combat sports career, which has included an exhibition boxing match against Floyd Mayweather and several high-profile WWE professional wrestling matches.