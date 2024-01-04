Heavyweight boxer Jarrell Miller was arrested Tuesday in Hollywood, Florida, and charged with carjacking without firearm or weapon and burglary with assault or battery, according to Broward Sheriff's Office records.

Miller was held on $30,000 bond and remained incarcerated in Fort Lauderdale as of Wednesday evening, according to the Sheriff's Office. He had a court hearing Wednesday afternoon.

Miller, a 35-year-old from Brooklyn, New York, is accused of attacking a car dealership employee before fleeing in a Dodge Ram that was recently repossessed, according to local news network WSVN, which cited Hollywood Police. According to the WSVN report, Miller placed the employee in a chokehold and slammed him to the ground before he grabbed the keys and jumped in the truck.

Miller (26-1-1, 22 KOs) lost to Daniel Dubois by 12th-round TKO last month in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, in his most high-profile bout in years.

Miller was quickly rising up the ranks when he landed a shot at then-heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua in June 2019. However, Miller tested positive for performance-enhancing drugs ahead of the bout, and he missed out on the career-high payday.

Miller was later suspended a second time for PED use in 2021.