Open Extended Reactions

DETROIT -- Claressa Shields predicted the fight to end early. But not that early.

After three knockdowns, Shields captured the vacant WBO light heavyweight title and the WBC heavyweight championship at the 1:09 mark in the second round with a TKO victory over Vanessa Lepage-Joanisse on Saturday night.

Shields (15-0, 3 KOs) moved up to capture a world title in a fourth and fifth weight class in front of a star-studded crowd at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit that included legendary boxing champion Thomas "The Hitman" Hearns.

"The newfound power does feel good," Shields said. "It f---ing shocked me. I'm not going to lie."

From the opening bell, Shields got off to a fast start, landing a flurry of combinations. She fed off the crowd's energy to dominate in the second round.

Shields dropped Lepage-Joanisse (22-3-1) for the third and final time with an overhand right before the fight was stopped. Shields' speed and power were too much for Lepage-Joanisse, who was making her first WBC title defense.

"I've had some great performances, but is it my best knockout? Absolutely," Shields said. "But is it my best performance?

"I have fought so many great fighters, and I have looked very, very good. Maybe. I have to go look. The way that I grade myself and how y'all grade me is completely different."

Prior to her latest victory, Shields had won 10 straight by decision. Her last stoppage victory was in August 2017 over Nikki Adler in her fourth professional bout.

During training, Shields said she focused on her power. Shields said she gained 15 pounds of muscle but had to lose five pounds to make the 175-pound weight limit.

"I think we were very strategic with that; I was able to eat all of my grains and everything, and I did feel strong tonight. And I'm a little scared of myself," a smiling Shields said.

Shields entered with ring with Detroit rapper Dej Loaf and got the crowd hyped.

Shields said she is unsure whether she will remain in the heavyweight division after becoming the fourth woman fighter to win titles in at least four weight classes and the third with titles in five or more divisions.

There is a possibility Shields could return to Detroit for another heavyweight championship bout in December, but nothing is set in stone at the moment.

"We've got 10 days to decide," Shields said. "Of course, I think I can campaign at any weight class, and it is some tough challenges at heavyweight. So, I'm going to let me and my team put our minds together to see what's the best choice and what makes the best sense."