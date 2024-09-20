Open Extended Reactions

LONDON -- Daniel Dubois' trainer expects to be in the corner of the IBF heavyweight champion for Saturday's all-British fight against Anthony Joshua despite being bedridden by illness this week.

Speaking hours before the weigh-in on Friday, Don Charles told British radio station talkSPORT that he has been keeping his distance from Dubois while trying to shake off what he described as a "very bad head cold."

"The most sensible thing to do was not to go anywhere near my fighter because can you imagine if I gave this to him? Then there will be no fight," Charles said in comments which also attempted to address speculation he had been fired by Dubois.

"No, there has not been any fallout. I hate to disappoint [people]. We're very, together [as a] team."

Joshua is attempting to become a world heavyweight champion for a third time and came in the heavier at 252.5 lbs (114.5 kilograms), pretty much the same weight as he was in beating MMA star Francis Ngannou in March.

Dubois weighed 248.6 lbs (112.8kg).