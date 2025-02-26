Open Extended Reactions

Conor Benn was slapped over the head with an egg by his rival Chris Eubank Jr. Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing/Getty Images

A face-off between Conor Benn and Chris Eubank Jr. scheduled for Wednesday has been cancelled at late notice in the aftermath of the egg-based altercation between the pair on Tuesday.

Eubank Jr. slapped Benn over the head with an egg at their opening face-off in an apparent reference to Benn's now-rescinded drugs ban for prohibited substance clomifene. The WBC said that egg contamination was the "most likely cause" of the adverse test result.

The Ring magazine, who are promoting the fight, said in a statement on X: "Today's scheduled face off between Chris Eubank Jr and Conor Benn has been cancelled due to security concerns, tomorrow's press conference still goes ahead as planned with additional security."

The incident followed a heated news conference to launch their super middleweight boxing match, which takes place April 26 in London.

Eubank Jr. (34-3, 25 KOs) and Benn will follow the footsteps of their fathers -- Chris Eubank Sr. and Nigel Benn -- who fought two classic bouts in the 1990s.

While Benn was at Tuesday's news conference, Eubank Sr. was absent.