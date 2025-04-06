Open Extended Reactions

Tim Tszyu delivered on his promise of leaving a horror 2024 in the rearview mirror, flooring rising American Joey Spencer in Newcastle to take the first step to reigniting his boxing career.

After suffering back-to-back losses against Sebastian Fundora and Bakhram Murtazaliev, Tszyu (25-2, 18 KOs) knew this bout against Spencer was "do or die." The 30-year-old Australian was patient in the opening rounds before coming to life and stamping his authority in a dominant third frame. He displayed his trademark aggressive, yet measured style that had previously taken him to a world title, working Spencer over with his speed, variety, and power.

CompuBox Punch Stats Punches Tszyu Spencer Total landed 81 25 Total thrown 196 82 Percent 41.3% 30.5% Jabs landed 22 8 Jabs thrown 87 39 Percent 25.3% 20.5% Power landed 59 17 Power thrown 109 43 Percent 54.1% 39.5%

Tszyu inflicted serious pain on Spencer, first with the jab, then the hook, and, finally, the uppercut, which left a nasty cut around his right eye. After sustaining a flurry of punches from Tszyu late in the fourth round, the American's dad threw in the towel to bring an end to the contest, allowing Tszyu to take hold of the WBO inter-continental super welterweight title.

"There was a bit of pressure. I couldn't do a third consecutive loss," admitted Tszyu. "I hope I teach people that if they drop to the floor, they can always rise back to the top. The critics are always going to be there [but] I proved it to everyone in the world. I'm back, baby. I'm back!"

Tim Tszyu celebrates his win against Joey Spencer. Darrian Traynor/Getty Images

The win, Tszyu's first since defending his WBO junior middleweight crown against Brian Mendoza in October 2023, keeps him perfect on Australian soil. It also extended the Tszyu family's unbeaten run in Australia to 51-0.

Tszyu has now set his sights on another American, former unified welterweight world champion, Keith Thurman, who crushed Brock Jarvis in Sydney last month. Thurman and Tszyu were supposed to fight in Las Vegas last year, though Thurman ultimately withdrew from the bout with a torn bicep muscle.

"Sign the contract, big boy. Sign the contract," teased Tszyu, when asked about a potential match-up against the 36-year-old. "If the fans want it, we can figure out a mega show."