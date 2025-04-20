Open Extended Reactions

Ben Whittaker was overcome with emotion after beating Liam Cameron with a Round 2 stoppage in Birmingham, England on Sunday.

The highly anticipated rematch was stopped by the referee after Whittaker (9-0-1, 6 KOs) stunned Cameron (23-7-1, 10 KOs) with a big right hand followed by a flurry of punches from which he never recovered.

Whittaker was visibly emotional and let out a scream after the light heavyweight bout was waved off.

The pair originally fought in what was largely expected to be a routine win for Whittaker in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia in October last year.

Ben Whittaker stopped Liam Cameron on Sunday. Nick Potts/PA Images via Getty Images

However, Cameron was putting on a good display and causing Whittaker problems when the fight ended in drama, with both fighters flipping over the ropes, landing heavily outside the ring.

Whittaker received criticism following that performance, but was back with a vengeance in Birmingham and there was no doubt about the result as he was in control from the first bell to the finish.

"Fair play to Liam, we spoke in the ring and he said no one's ever hit me like that and then I hugged him and thanked him because what happened in Saudi needed to happen. It made me open up the door, it made me work harder," Whittaker told Sky Sports.

"I'm still flashy, I'm still swaggy, you saw that ring walk it was beautiful. But I came in here and I was disciplined and people know now I can hit."