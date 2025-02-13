Open Extended Reactions

British light heavyweights Ben Whittaker and Liam Cameron will meet in an intriguing rematch on April 20 in Birmingham, England, Boxxer confirmed on Thursday.

The pair originally faced off in what was largely expected to be a routine win for Whittaker in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia in October last year.

However, Cameron was putting on a good display when the fight ended in drama, with both fighters flipping over the ropes, landing heavily outside the ring.

Whittaker was taken out of the arena in a wheelchair, with the fight ruled a split draw. At the time of the stoppage, two judges scored it 58-57 apiece, while one judge had it as a draw.

Now the duo will settle the score on Easter Sunday at Birmingham's bp pulse Live arena.

"This is an opportunity for me to give the fans a decisive result," Whittaker said.

"There's no doubt in my mind that this time there will be no room for controversy. This time we will finish it on my terms."

"To all the fans who supported me and even those that have doubted me, this one's for you. April 20, I'm home and I'm going to give the people something special."

Ben Whittaker and Liam Cameron flipped over the ropes in the first fight. Richard Pelham/Getty Images

Cameron said he believes he was on course to stop his rival in their first encounter and can't wait to go again.

"I'm pleased to get this fight confirmed. I feel like I was winning the last fight before he tried pretending to be a WWE star and pulled me over the top rope," Cameron said.

"I really believe I would have stopped him, but that's in the past now, we're ready to go on April 20.

"I want to thank my manager and my promoters Frank and George Warren for helping to get this rematch over the line. I look forward to getting in there and finishing the job."

On the undercard, heavyweight Frazer Clarke will fight Ghana's Ebenezer Tetteh.