Future boxing standouts: Xander Zayas, Martin Bakole, more

Open Extended Reactions

Since ESPN published its annual list of future standouts in each boxing division, many of those fighters have taken a step closer to winning a championship over the last year.

Heavyweight Agit Kabayel will face Zhilei Zhang on Feb. 22 for the WBC interim belt, and junior middleweight Vergil Ortiz Jr. also has a chance to claim a WBC interim title as he takes on Ismail Madrimov on the same fight card. Super middleweight Christian Mbilli has surged to take the No. 2 spot in ESPN's divisional rankings just behind unified champion Canelo Alvarez, and junior lightweight Henry Lebron looks like the next Puerto Rican star.

The list for 2025 is full of talent, too. Martin Bakole dominated Jared Anderson last year and is in line to get meaningful fights in a heavyweight division dominated by Oleksandr Usyk. His name has been mentioned as a potential opponent to former champion Anthony Joshua and contender Efe Ajagba. Super middleweight Osley Iglesias packs a serious punch and has already won a secondary title, while junior middleweight Xander Zayas has looked better and better with every fight. How long until he gets his title opportunity?

Bruce "Shu Shu" Carrington was on the list last year and delivered four impressive victories. He fights again in March and will have an opportunity to show his entertaining style, using angles and feints to manipulate opponents into costly mistakes. And lightweight Abdullah Mason is probably the one with the most potential at 20 years of age with an entertaining, effective style.

Here's the full list of this year's "Hidden Gems."

Heavyweight (200+): Martin Bakole

Record: 21-1-1, 16 KOs - Age: 33 - Stance: Orthodox - Height: 6-foot-6

Bakole, from the Republic of the Congo, brings an impressive presence to the ring with explosive strength in his legs, power in both hands and the ability to throw rapid combinations at moving targets. Bakole's unique style and skill set allow him to close the distance quickly, which raises the difficulty for his opponents and enhances the versatility of his approach. Bakole also seems to have an endless supply of stamina, which fuels his willingness to engage in intense exchanges. All he needs is the opportunity to prove his belief that he is one of the best heavyweights in the world today.

Next fight: TBA