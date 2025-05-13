Claressa Shields: Biography, record, fights and more

Open Extended Reactions

Claressa Shields, of Flint, Michigan, is a three-division champion. She's the only fighter, man or woman, to be undisputed champion in three different divisions in the four-belt era. Shields is also a former unified super middleweight champion and a two-time Olympic gold medalist representing the U.S. (2012 and 2016).

Next fight: July 26 vs. Lani Daniels

Record: 16-0, 3 KOs

DOB: March 17, 1995

Age: 30

Stance: Orthodox

Reach: 68 inches

Height: 5-foot-8

Shields' fights and results Date Opponent Result 02/02/2025 Danielle Perkins W, UD10 - Won WBA heavyweight title 07/27/2024 Vanessa Lepage-Joanisse W, TKO2 - Won WBO light heavyweight and WBC heavyweight titles 06/03/2023 Maricela Cornejo W, UD10 - Defended WBC/WBA/IBF/WBO middleweight titles 10/15/2022 Savannah Marshall W, UD10 - Unified WBC/WBA/IBF/WBO middleweight titles 02/05/2022 Ema Kozin W, UD10 - Retained WBC/WBA/IBF middleweight titles 03/05/2021 Marie Eve Dicaire W, UD10 - Unified WBC/WBA/IBF/WBO junior middleweight titles 01/10/2020 Ivana Habazin W, UD10 - Won WBC/WBO junior middleweight titles 04/13/2019 Christina Hammer W, UD10 - Unified WBC/WBA/IBF/WBO middleweight titles 12/08/2018 Femke Hermans W, UD10 - Retained WBC/WBA/IBF middleweight titles 11/17/2018 Hannah Rankin W, UD10 - Unified WBC/WBA/IBF middleweight titles 06/22/2018 Hanna Gabriels W, UD10 - Won WBA/IBF middleweight titles 01/12/2018 Tori Nelson W, UD10 - Retained WBC/IBF super middleweight titles 08/04/2017 Nikki Adler W, TKO5 - Won WBC/IBF super middleweight titles 06/16/2017 Sydney LeBlanc W, UD8 03/10/2017 Szilvia Szabados W, TKO4 11/19/2016 Franchon Crews Dezurn W, UD4

Top Shields stories:

Watch on ESPN+: Claressa Shields Pt. 1 - Claressa Shields Pt. 2 - Claressa Shields Pt. 3 - Claressa Shields Pt. 4 - Made in Flint: Claressa Shields