Claressa Shields: Biography, record, fights and more

Claressa Shields, of Flint, Michigan, is a three-division champion. She's the only fighter, man or woman, to be undisputed champion in three different divisions in the four-belt era. Shields is also a former unified super middleweight champion and a two-time Olympic gold medalist representing the U.S. (2012 and 2016).
Next fight: July 26 vs. Lani Daniels
Record: 16-0, 3 KOs
DOB: March 17, 1995
Age: 30
Stance: Orthodox
Reach: 68 inches
Height: 5-foot-8
Top Shields stories:
Watch on ESPN+: Claressa Shields Pt. 1 - Claressa Shields Pt. 2 - Claressa Shields Pt. 3 - Claressa Shields Pt. 4 - Made in Flint: Claressa Shields
Shields drops Perkins to become undisputed heavyweight champ
Claressa Shields books hometown title bout vs. Danielle Perkins
Boxing star Claressa Shields inks multiyear MMA deal with PFL
Claressa Shields retains title in one-sided win over Maricela Cornejo
Women's boxing pound-for-pound rankings: Claressa Shields still on top; Chantelle Cameron makes a big jump
Boxing star Claressa Shields inks multiyear MMA deal with PFL
Claressa Shields to fight contender Maricela Cornejo on June 3
Women's boxing top 30 - Ranking the best fighters in the sport, including Claressa Shields, Amanda Serrano, Katie Taylor and more
2022 was a big year for women's boxing -- and it's really just the start
Women's boxing landed on the biggest stage -- again -- and it delivered
Claressa Shields defeats Savannah Marshall by unanimous decision
Middleweight championship fight between Claressa Shields, Savannah Marshall postponed due to death of Queen Elizabeth II
Facing the one boxer who beat her, Claressa Shields focuses on the future, not the past
Claressa Shields suffers first defeat of professional fighting career, dropping MMA bout
Claressa Shields took the first step in a long journey by winning her MMA debut
Two-division boxing champion Claressa Shields is serious about her future in MMA
Claressa Shields routs Marie-Eve Dicaire, becomes two-division undisputed champ
Claressa Shields recovers to beat Hanna Gabriels, confronts Christina Hammer
Claressa Shields defeats Franchon Crews to kick off pro career
Shields on training, winning and working harder than everyone else