        <
        >

          Claressa Shields: Biography, record, fights and more

          Mikey Williams/Top Rank Inc./Getty Images
            May 13, 2025, 05:05 PM

            Claressa Shields, of Flint, Michigan, is a three-division champion. She's the only fighter, man or woman, to be undisputed champion in three different divisions in the four-belt era. Shields is also a former unified super middleweight champion and a two-time Olympic gold medalist representing the U.S. (2012 and 2016).

            Next fight: July 26 vs. Lani Daniels

            Record: 16-0, 3 KOs
            DOB: March 17, 1995
            Age: 30
            Stance: Orthodox
            Reach: 68 inches
            Height: 5-foot-8

            Top Shields stories:

            Watch on ESPN+: Claressa Shields Pt. 1 - Claressa Shields Pt. 2 - Claressa Shields Pt. 3 - Claressa Shields Pt. 4 - Made in Flint: Claressa Shields