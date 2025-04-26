Take a look at the statistics from Chris Eubank Jr.'s unanimous decision win against Conor Benn. (0:43)

Open Extended Reactions

An emotional Conor Benn made a brutal self-assessment of his defeat to Chris Eubank Jr. on Saturday, saying his performance just wasn't good enough and he needs to do better.

Benn lost unanimously to scores of 116-112 on all three scorecards to Eubank Jr. in an instant classic at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.

Both fighters were out on their feet at the end of the thrilling clash. While both men showed plenty of heart, it was Eubank Jr. who finished strong in Rounds 11 and 12 to seal victory.

Benn was visibly distraught after the result was read out and was still emotional at the post-fight news conference, where he was tough on himself despite a spirited effort.

Conor Benn was left devastated after the scores were read out. Richard Pelham/Getty Images

"It's a hard one to swallow. I didn't come into the fight thinking it would be that close," Benn said.

"I didn't come in the fight to lose. Obviously I weren't good enough and I need to do better.

"It hurts me. No one likes to lose. Close fight, not close fight, you've got to be harsh on yourself and I look at myself and say this ain't good enough for me.

"I want to win man. I don't work hard to lose. I give everything I had.

"I just need to do better."

While the build-up was deeply personal and spiteful between the two, Benn wished Eubank Jr. well after he was taken to hospital after the fight following a recommendation by doctors.

Benn said with the fight being so close, he would love to avenge his loss in a rematch.

"Do you know what's hard is it was so close," he told media.

"That's what's hard and I just didn't get the knockdown. That's what's painful. If it was as close as people saying it is, that's what's painful.

"I weren't outclassed. I wasn't hurt in there. I just couldn't get the finish."