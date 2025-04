Chis Eubank Jr. and Conor Benn face-off after the final press conference before their fight. (3:06)

Open Extended Reactions

Follow live updates from 9 p.m. BST as Chris Eubank Jr. faces Conor Benn on Saturday night at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in North London.

In Thursday's press conference Eubank Jr. spoke of his "pain" to cut his weight, and in Friday's weigh-in he was fined $500,000 for missing the 160 pound weight limit.

Find out all the information on the Eubank-Benn rivalry.