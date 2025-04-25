Chis Eubank Jr. and Conor Benn face-off after the final press conference before their fight. (3:06)

Chris Eubank Jr. missed the 160 pound weight limit and was fined £375,000 ($500,000) on Friday ahead of his fight against Conor Benn, sources have told ESPN.

According to Ring Magazine, Eubank Jr. weighed 160.2 pounds on his first attempt, and 160.05 pounds on his second, missing the middleweight limit.

Benn topped the scales at 156.4 pounds ahead of their bout at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday.

Sources have told ESPN the fight will still go ahead, although a contractual rehydration clause means neither fighter can weight more than 170 pounds on the morning of the fight.

Chris Eubank Jr. (L) and Conor Benn will fight in London on Saturday. Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing/Getty Images

While Eubank Jr. is a career middleweight, Benn is a welterweight, meaning he has come up two weight classes for the bout.

However, in his last fight, a unanimous points win over Peter Dobson in February 2024, Benn weighed just over 150 pounds.

The clash comes three years after the pair were originally set to fight before Benn tested positive for a banned substance.

He was cleared to fight in the UK in November.

All eight fighters on the undercard made weight for their respective fights.