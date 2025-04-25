Open Extended Reactions

Promoter Eddie Hearn has said his character was "assassinated" following his decision to stand by Conor Benn after he failed two drugs tests in 2022.

Benn will fight Chris Eubank Jr. on Saturday in London, three years after their initial bout was cancelled after Benn tested positive for a banned substance in the build up.

Benn, 28, was cleared to fight in the UK in November after his suspension was lifted by the UK National Anti-Doping Panel (NAPD). He has always maintained his innocence.

Hearn said his connection with Benn is deeply personal, having never wavered in his support for his fighter.

Eddie Hearn (L) has stood by Conor Benn since he tested positive for a banned substance. Richard Pelham/Getty Images

Asked if he has ever been on a more personal journey with a fighter, Hearn said: "No, because every day you get character assassinated as well and you have to make a decision as an individual.

"Are you going to duck out and just say, 'I'd rather not really go through this?' Or are you going to stand with your mate who you believe in and fight it with him and take all the s--- that comes with it?

"That's the option that I went for because I believe him and when I believe in someone, I'm not going to cry out the back door like a b---- and say, 'sorry mate, you're on your own every day.' We fought this with him."

There has been plenty of emotion surrounding the event. Neither fighter has hidden their dislike for each other, which only intensified after Eubank Jr. slapped Benn with an egg at a news conference.

While tensions have been high, Benn has appeared calm during fight week and said he was focused on beating Eubank Jr. before moving on, hinting a welterweight title clash in the United States could be next.

"We'll see what challenges present itself at 160 [pounds]. As for me, I'm just here to do what I do man and that's fight," Benn told a news conference on Thursday.

"I don't mind going over there, man. I love the American supporters. Every time I've gone over to America, even over the past two and a half years, I've got shown nothing but love, respect, and the desire for me to fight over there.

"I would love to go over there and win the world title in their hometown."