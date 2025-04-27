Take a look at the statistics from Chris Eubank Jr.'s unanimous decision win against Conor Benn. (0:43)

LONDON -- Conor Benn said he has respect for Chris Eubank Jr. following their brutal 12 round battle on Saturday, but that his rival "still ain't my cup of tea."

Over three decades after their fathers Chris Eubank Sr. and Nigel Benn - who were both in attendance at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium - fought in two epic fights, their sons gave the British public a new night to remember and added another chapter in their family rivalry.

The build-up to their fight was personal throughout, and while Benn said he does have a respect for Eubank Jr., there is still a level of dislike for his opponent.

"He still ain't my cup of tea, you know what I mean?" Benn told his post-fight news conference.

"I still wouldn't sit down and have a chat with him. But, of course there is [respect]. I mean... yeah ... there's respect obviously. We've gone 12 rounds together but ... he's Chris isn't he? "I like him as much as I possibly can given the situation."

There is a rematch clause in place and Benn said given how close their first contest was, he would love to have a second fight with Eubank Jr. However, Benn also said he would look at moving back down to welterweight to fight for a world title, which is promoter Eddie Hearn's preferred option.

"I would like to see him return to 147 [pounds] and fight for a world title" Hearn said. "We have Boots [Jaron Ennis] there and he's looking to unify and become undisputed and move up. The belts are going to become available."

Regardless, Hearn said Benn is now one of British boxing's biggest attractions.

"I know the British public and I know what's about to happen. In defeat even, this kid's become a superstar tonight, across the Atlantic," Hearn said.

"It's not just about throwing him straight back into a war trying to avenge a defeat in a weighT class he probably shouldn't be in.

"I think he can win the rematch, and I think it's the biggest fight in Britain, one of the biggest in the world. "But we've got to think carefully about what we do."