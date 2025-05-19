Open Extended Reactions

Chris Eubank Jr and promoter Frank Warren have said a defamation lawsuit against the boxer has been "settled amicably."

In September, Eubank Jr and Warren clashed as they shared a stage at a press conference for Artur Beterbiev's first fight with Dmitry Bivol. Eubank Jr was present as he prepared to compete on the undercard in Saudi Arabia.

Eubank Jr unleashed a series of derogatory comments directed at Warren during the event, for which he later apologised for.

After the event, Eubank Jr, who is promoted by Ben Shalom at Boxxer, said in a statement: "I would like to retract my inaccurate statements and offer my apologies to Frank Warren."

Queensberry boss Warren said in a statement that while he accepted the apology, he would sue Eubank for slander and libel at London's High Court.

Neither Warren nor Eubank attended court in April for a preliminary hearing to determine the "natural and ordinary meaning" of Eubank's comments as well as subsequent social media posts.

The matter now appears to be resolved, with the pair releasing a joint-statement on Monday.

"Frank Warren and Chris Eubank Jr confirm that the defamation proceedings against Chris Eubank Jr have been settled amicably.

"With these proceedings now settled, both Frank Warren and Chris Eubank Jr look forward to a positive, professional relationship in the future."

Eubank Jr last fought in April, winning on a points decision against rival Conor Benn at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.